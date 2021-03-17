Extension works to combat COVID misconceptions

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With Missouri seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day, University of Missouri Extension and partners are working to decrease these numbers as much as possible. The MU Rural Vaccination Action Committee is composed of 15 individuals from MU Extension, MU School of Medicine, MU School of Health Professions and MU Health Care.
“There are some misconceptions that have been shared on social media, and we are focused on giving accurate COVID-19 information from the CDC and the science behind it,” Chiquita Chanay, a community health outreach specialist with MU Extension, said in a news release. “We want to extend that information to communities so that we can increase the number of individuals who are vaccinated, not only to protect ourselves but others around us.”
Whether you’re from a rural area or large city, no one is immune to the virus. Committee member Kara Clovis, who recently earned a Master of Public Health from MU, says each community may have different needs.
“Coming from a small town, I know how hard it is to reach individuals who have been set in their ways forever,” Clovis said. “But continuing to provide education and sharing real-life stories will hopefully encourage them to take proper precautions. I think if we educated everyone on vaccinations and took away some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding vaccinations, the vaccination rate would be much higher.”
Referencing guidance from the CDC, Missouri DHSS and medical professionals, the Rural Vaccination Action Group recommends wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet from others, washing your hands and avoiding crowds.
“I think that if we all took two or three consistent steps, we might be able to slow this virus down just a little bit,” Chanay said.
Chanay shares concerns when reviewing the data for Missouri.
“If you look at the statistics, most of the people who are hospitalized aren’t from Boone County but come to Columbia from the surrounding areas,” she said.
Having had COVID-19 themselves, Clovis and Chanay understand the pandemic’s impact on a personal as well as professional level.
“The one thing I would tell people is don’t let your guard down,” Chanay said. “I let mine down for an hour around family members I don’t live with, and I got COVID.”