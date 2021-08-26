top story Fair Week 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Updated 48 min ago 1 of 5 Kyndal, Evalyne, 2, and Noah Killion, of Sedalia, enjoy the Missouri State Fair. Photo by Benjamin Herrold Tractors line up for the classic tractor show at the fair. Photo by Benjamin Herrold Exhibitors show their cattle at the Coliseum. Photo by Benjamin Herrold Winning entries and ribbons line a table in the horticulture building at the Missouri State Fair. Photo by Benjamin Herrold The largest pumpkins on display in the agriculture building. Photo by Benjamin Herrold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia returned after a very scaled-back version last year. Here are a few images captured by Missouri field editor Benjamin Herrold. AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +11 State & Regional Exhibitors enjoy return to more normal State Fair experience Updated 48 min ago SEDALIA, Mo. — It was hot for the first day of the 119th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12, before rains came through and set the stage for more mi…