Family continues legacy of military service, farming

BELLE, Mo. — Year by year, decade by decade, the Bethmann family history piles up, from long-ago trips across oceans to serve their country to yearly memories of crops and cattle and farm life.

Father and son Fred and Ted Bethmann share a love of farming as well as a history of serving in the U.S. Army. Fred, 95, served in the Pacific Theater of World War II, and Ted, 71, served in the early 1970s and was stationed in Germany for a while.

They farm in a rare part of Osage County that is fairly flat, near the small town of Belle, Missouri. Fred grew up farming in the river bottom near St. Louis, but after getting flooded out a few times he decided to relocate. He looked at a number of farms, but that swath of Osage County caught his eye.

“It’s the prettiest one we found,” Fred says.

Ted knew from a young age he wanted to go into the family business.

“I knew what I wanted to be when I was 7 years old,” he says.

The family has row crops and cattle as well as a seed business. They also put up hay, and Fred remembers putting up hay for August Busch as a kid. The family farm was a key consideration for Fred when he turned 18 on June 10, 1944, as World War II raged on. He could have gotten an exemption from military service and the draft, but Fred decided he wanted to go serve.

“I could have stayed out,” he says. “My dad’s operation was large enough. I was the youngest of four sons. I said, ‘No, Dad, one of us has to go.’”

Fred signed up for the Army, but timed it so he could help with harvest and then be around for Christmas. The day after Christmas in 1944, he was inducted into the Army. He completed his basic training at a base near Little Rock, Arkansas, and eventually was sent to the Philippines with the U.S. Eighth Army to help liberate that country from Japanese occupation. Fred recalls what a change it was from his 18th birthday to his 19th.