Family’s plant business takes them throughout the Midwest

WESTBORO, Mo. — On a sunny early March day, a warm breeze drifted across the hills of Atchison County. The temperatures were pushing toward 70 degrees, but the biggest sign of spring’s impending arrival might have been inside the greenhouses of Hurst Greenery, where bright flowers and vegetables, perennials and annuals, were growing.

Blake and Julie Hurst started their northwest Missouri greenhouse business in the ’80s, and this busy March day showed they were far from finished with it.

“We can’t stop now,” Blake Hurst says.

Last year, Hurst retired as Missouri Farm Bureau president after serving for 10 years, but he plans to remain an active Farm Bureau member, and the farm keeps him plenty busy as well.

A semi truck eased up the gravel road to the greenhouses with a delivery, welcomed by the farm dogs, and Hurst hopped on the running board to direct the driver where to go, and then got in a skid-steer loader to begin unloading the plants.

Julie and their daughter, Lee, along with other greenhouse workers, helped unpack the plants and put them where they needed to be.

Hurst says the greenhouse business is busiest in the spring, with planting beginning in January, and then sales from about the second week of April through late May. They have some summer plants as well, but that spring window is the key time for the greenhouse.

“The majority of our business is done in five weeks,” he says.

They sell their greenhouse plants to Westlake hardware stores, garden centers and schools that sell plants as fundraisers.