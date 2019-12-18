OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — At Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting here, Jayson Lusk, the head of the ag economics department at Purdue University, talked about economic factors for agriculture and trends in meat demand.
“I see a really vibrant food system,” Lusk said of U.S. agriculture, but he added the industry does face some changes and unknowns going forward.
Innovation and research have allowed agriculture to produce 200% more food than 60 years ago, Lusk said, while using significantly less labor and inputs.
“That’s the really positive story of U.S. agriculture over the last 50-60 years,” he said. “…This increase in productivity is an astounding and positive story.”
Adding more inputs results in more food, but at a diminishing rate, so innovation is needed to increase productivity, Lusk said.
“This is the answer to how we’re going to feed a growing population: greater productivity,” he said.
Productivity is also how U.S. agriculture can compete in the global food market with other countries that have cheaper labor, Lusk said.
The increase in productivity has had benefits for consumers. Lusk shared data showing U.S. consumers have gone from spending 25% of their income on food in the 1920s to under 10% today.
He said the issue of “feeding the world” is not as interesting to well-fed U.S. consumers who have affordable food, but the issue of sustainability resonates with people here.
“Productivity growth is as much about sustainability as ‘feeding the world,’” he said. “Productivity is really the cornerstone of any conversation about sustainability. … It will increasingly become important to well-fed consumers — ag productivity is about sustainability.”
Lusk talked about the hierarchy of food needs. As people are able to afford to meet their basic hunger needs, then they move on to other considerations.
Food has become so contentious among people largely because of these food needs, Lusk said.
Based on his surveys and research, the consistent top food priorities when buying are taste, safety, nutrition and price. Things like origin, naturalness, novelty and animal welfare are lower on the list for most people, but they become relatively more important as income goes up. The data shows significant differences.
“It’s not just that lower income households care more about the price of food, they care a lot more,” Lusk said. “Regulations affect the price everyone pays, not just high or low income.”
Based on income level and background, Lusk said people can have very different ideas and priorities.
“Don’t assume everyone has the same priorities I do,” he said. “It’s important to think about what other people who aren’t in this room think about what we do.”
Lusk said household demand for meat can be misleading because households have become smaller, but the meat demand index provides a good look at trends. Consumer demand for chicken has increased dramatically since the 1980s. Recent trends have been encouraging for livestock producers.
“Demand for chicken and beef is actually higher than 20 years ago,” Lusk said.
There have been some negative stories about animal agriculture and the meat in the U.S. food system, he said, but the overall demand picture is good.
“Despite all those negative stories, demand is actually looking pretty good,” he said.
Lusk said there is also competition from plant-based patties and lab-grown meat. He said location in stores is more of a factor in avoiding confusion than labeling regulations. Overall, Lusk said the people who indicate interest in these products might not affect meat demand much.
“In general, the people drawn to these products weren’t consuming much meat to begin with,” he said.