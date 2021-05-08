Farm mom plays crucial role for family

For Kerre Clark, working on the family farm, running an agribusiness and raising a family with her husband, Tanner, can be almost overwhelming, but she says she loves being able to share the moments with her family.

“Just getting to share the experiences with them, and watching them learn,” she says. “It’s just peaceful.”

The Clarks have a cattle operation in Douglas and Webster counties, near Seymour, and also operate a fertilizer and feed store. They have three kids, Flint, 7; Tenley, 5; and Dalley, 3. The family is active in Farm Bureau and supports their FFA chapter.

Tanner also works as a certified hunting guide, and when he is out west on hunts, Kerre runs the operation. Tanner remembers a three-week hunting trip to Alaska and how well Kerre handled the kids, the cattle and the agribusiness.

“She did that for three weeks and never missed a lick,” Tanner says. “She’s a phenomenal woman.”

Kerre says having her parents and in-laws close by helps provide support and get things done.

“I definitely haven’t done it by myself,” she says. “My parents and in-laws have been a huge help.”

Kerre’s parents ran the fertilizer and feed store, and she worked at it for years before she and Tanner took over the operation this year. It was a busy spring with calving season and working at the store during its busy season, but Kerre says her experience helped, as did the support from family.

Tanner says during the busy times, like this spring, it helps to be able to break up tasks, with parents helping out and offering to pick up kids after school when needed. Tanner and Kerre can also take charge of different aspects of a busy day.