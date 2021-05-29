Farmer-veteran creates popular bale displays

For people driving on Highway 19 just south of Wellsville, Bill McClain’s hay bale displays are a fun sight. The hay bales on McClain’s farm are arranged and brightly painted, sometimes featuring cartoon characters, airplanes and steam engines, and other times featuring patriotic displays of red, white and blue, thanking veterans.

McClain, a Korean War veteran, says he likes giving people something to look at and appreciate as they go about their day.

“I like to entertain people, or make them laugh about something,” he says.

A cattle producer who rents ground from McClain helps get the bales set up, and other members of the community sometimes help with the planning.

People appreciate the more humorous displays, although the more solemn patriotic bales get a lot of attention and motorists stopping to take photographs.

McClain served in the Army, going to Korea in 1953 and then later was stationed in Japan. He had a somewhat different experience from a lot of Army soldiers at the time, working in support of the relatively recently formed branch of the military.

“I was attached to the Air Force,” McClain says.

He still remembers the feeling of having people shooting at him, or of what it was like when enemy bombs were dropped, and how it was a big adjustment and a long way from home for a young man from rural Missouri. But he wanted to serve his country, and now he includes the patriotic displays among his hay bale creations as a way to thank others who have served.

McClain hears from people who appreciate the hay bale displays along this relatively quiet, peaceful stretch of highway in Montgomery County.