It was another eventful year for farmers.
2019 brought the decade to a close with weather challenges and eventful trade news impacting crop prices and the overall farm economy.
Like the last few years, Missouri saw some issues with dicamba herbicide drift damage.
What’s old became new again as the state of Missouri authorized growing hemp for test purposes in 2019, with more widespread growth of the crop on the way in 2020.
Here is a look at the top stories in Missouri agriculture this year.
Flooding & weather problems
Widespread flooding damaged fields, prevented planting and wreaked havoc in many areas of the state, with high water along both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. There was flooding early in the year from heavy snowfall melting and high river levels upstream, and then a historically wet May caused levees to fail.
Pat Guinan, University of Missouri state climatologist, said this was Missouri’s wettest May based on statewide average precipitation, and the third wettest month in the state’s recorded history, going back to 1895.
“Persistent flooding and rising waters were too much for already stressed levees this spring, and numerous systems were overtopped or breached in May,” Guinan said. “Hundreds of road closures were reported in Missouri, and thousands of bottomland acres were flooded, including farmland, businesses and residences. Many residents were forced out of their homes as rivers remained above floods stage for much of the month and levees continued to fail.”
Guinan said the flooding was historic.
“It was the state’s worst flooding in a generation, where watermarks approached levels in some Missouri locations along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers not seen since the major flood events of 1993 and 1995,” he said.
Adam Casner, who farms in Carroll County in north central Missouri, saw major levee failures in his area, and thousands of acres were covered with several feet of water. It turned a sweeping expanse of fertile bottom ground into a surreal scene of water stretching to the horizon and the bluffs.
“We’ve suffered two major levee breaks between Hardin and Norborne,” Casner said on
June 3. “Water is already 6 feet deep in our shop and parents’ basement. This will knock out over 30,000 acres in this river bottom.”
Hope for trade deals
The decade ended with continued struggles for the farm economy amid relatively low prices. Trade negotiations continued to be a key topic for farmers looking for increased demand for their products to help improve prices.
Scott Brown, ag economist for the University of Missouri, said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) helps stabilize demand with North American trading partners. He said the new trade agreement between the U.S. and Japan, ratified by Japan in early December, has a lot of potential for agriculture and increasing exports.
“It seems to me that this might be the big win in 2019 for the cattle industry,” he said.
Brown said the deal’s approval will likely mean export growth in 2020. It takes effect at the start of the new year.
“I think this is the most important one for us in 2020 and can help prices right away,” he said.
He said the Japan deal has a lot of potential for new growth for beef exports, and there are benefits for pork producers as well, although he is still awaiting more information.
“I think we’ll get a lift on the pork side as well,” he said. “I’ve seen less detail there as well.”
Increasing exports to China will be key for pork producers in 2020, Brown said.
Dicamba drift concerns
It was another year with concerns about dicamba herbicide drift damage. Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri weed scientist, said many farmers have been adapting to the herbicide and drift issues.
“I think it’s become kind of the new normal,” he said. “I think people are just living with it.”
Use of dicamba herbicides in recent years has led to widespread complaints about spray drifting into other fields, which did not have dicamba-tolerant varieties, or onto trees and vegetable crops, resulting in a variety of state and federal measures to limit the damage.
Bradley said he has been receiving calls again about dicamba drift concerns, despite people learning to live with the herbicide.
“I know I’ve gotten a lot of calls from neighbors, from people who were drifted on,” he said.
Overall, Bradley said the herbicide has seemed to be effective in weed control, although waterhemp has still been tough to control this year, especially when it reaches a certain size. This year was particularly challenging for getting control of weeds early and getting them sprayed in a timely manner.
Hemp’s return
Following Farm Bill language opening the door for hemp cultivation, the state of Missouri passed legislation to allow commercial growth of the crop starting in 2020. This past spring the state legislature passed an additional measure that allowed for growth of the crop in 2019 for research purposes.
Hemp was widely grown in Missouri before the Civil War and during World War II when other supplies were rationed, but MU Hundley-Whaley Research Center superintendent Jennifer Miller said the crop feels like a brand new thing after decades of not being grown.
“It’s new for our generation,” she said.
By the time Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law, it was later than the normal time for planting hemp, so this year’s research crop is behind what it would normally be, Miller said. But she is grateful for the opportunity to grow the crop this year to start learning more about it as soon as possible.
“With the research center, we’re at the forefront of that,” she said.
Industrial hemp has a wide variety of uses, including fiber production. The statewide, regulated growth of hemp begins in 2020.