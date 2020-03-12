In early March, Brent Hoerr was returning from a trip to Washington D.C. to talk about flood control efforts. He’d been to San Antonio before that for Commodity Classic, and he was looking forward to getting back to his farm in Marion County in northeast Missouri.
Like a lot of farmers heading into the 2020 growing season, flood control was a top-of-mind issue for Hoerr, who farms in the Mississippi River bottom near Palmyra. He and other farmers met with government officials to talk about river management.
After last year’s historic flooding and widespread damage to levees and fields along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, farmers’ concerns include levees still being repaired, whether fields will be insurable, and whether pumps will be working.
“We’re going to hopefully be able to plant this year,” Hoerr said. “We still have the insurance question. We did get some of our levees fixed, but we’re not sure on the pumps.”
Low prices have been another challenge in recent years, although last year Hoerr was only able to get 50 acres planted, of which about 30 acres could be harvested. But he is hoping prices improve by the time he again has grain to sell.
“We’ve got a long time before we have anything to sell, till fall,” he said. “So hopefully it’ll get better by then.”
Hoerr sees reasons for optimism this spring, but he also sees uncertainty in the global headlines and markets.
“The trade with China and USMCA, that is very positive,” he said. “But we’ve got this coronavirus now that is throwing uncertainty into the markets.”
As an experienced farmer, Hoerr has seen his share of tough times and good times. He remembers the tough years in the 1980s and the devastating flood of 1993.
“It took me about 10 years to dig out of that hole,” he said.
The current farm climate has farmers contending with a great deal of uncertainty, said Paul Lasley, Extension sociologist with Iowa State University.
“You really have two issues,” Lasley said. “For some, this has been the best of times. For others, it has been the worst of times. For those who want to get into farming, the timing is good with the falling land values. For those with a large amount of debt, they are unable to rein in their production costs.”
Lasley said low commodity prices have cut into farm equity. He said factors that are completely out of the hands of farmers, such as weather issues, disease and trade disputes, further exacerbate the problem.
It has caused farmers making tough choices just to keep their heads above water.
“They are looking where they can cut,” Lasley said. “They are making do with the equipment they have. They aren’t spending as much money. That has a ripple effect on rural communities and the ag business sector.”
He said he fears if the bad stretch continues much longer, farmers who got started in the last decade may face even more severe challenges.
David Reinbott, a University of Missouri ag business specialist based in Scott County, said there are some supportive signs in markets, including the recent trade deals and lower year-end stocks of some crops. But concerns about coronavirus and its overall impact on the global economy remain.
“The coronavirus has really thrown everyone for a loop,” Reinbott said. “The markets don’t like uncertainty.”
Hoerr said it’s good to be prepared for tough times, but he heads into spring with the optimism that comes with opening a new chapter, starting a new year, getting back into the fields as the temperatures warm up.
“You prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.
It can be tough to stay positive sometimes, Hoerr said, especially with so much beyond a farmer’s control. But he knows that eventually good years follow the hard times.
“You just get through the tough years,” he said, “and hope the next year is better.”
Additional reporting by Jeff DeYoung.