Farmers look ahead to 2022 crop, costs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Farmers experienced an eventful 2021, and as it winds down they are sorting through how to manage higher revenues for next tax season, higher input costs and this year’s weather challenges.
Mark Scott, who farms in Lincoln and St. Charles counties in Missouri outside of the St. Louis metro area, harvested some of the latest planted beans he has had — replanted after corn flooded them out in June and floodwaters finally went down. He planted the corn on May 12, and then the replant soybeans were planted July 22, after the floodwaters went down along Big Creek. Missouri saw many soybeans planted in late July and even early August.
Taking stock
Scott, who serves on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board, says it was a successful year, despite the late planting for the beans.
“Most of the beans I planted after the flood were in the low 50s (bushels per acre),” he says. “I don’t recommend doing this every year. I don’t want to do this again for a long, long time.”
The weather cooperated to make the late beans a success. Had it been an early frost year, he says, those yields might have been cut in half.
“We had the right weather,” Scott says. “... They were able to completely mature before we got a frost. I’m thankful for what I got.”
He says the beans ended up almost looking like normal beans, and decent crop prices helped make it a successful year. However, like all farmers Scott is dealing with higher input costs. Also, he has private levees along the creek that were damaged and will need to be repaired.
“Anything I make off the beans is going to fixing the holes in the levees,” Scott says.
The area received over 20 inches of rain over a three-day period, and Scott says it challenged the Big Creek record flood set in 1941, marked by a railroad spike driven into a tree by a neighbor.
“The water was within 2 inches of that spike,” Scott says.
He is also watching the increases in input prices. Scott says he uses variable-rate fertilizer applications, although he might look more at maintaining levels rather than higher amounts in response to the prices. Paying for the input costs should offset much of the good yields and prices in 2021.
“I don’t think it’s going to be too hard to offset,” Scott says.
Studying the numbers
Ross Albert, who farms in McLean County in Illinois, says it is the time of year when he is reviewing his records to see where he stands on profitability while making decisions for next year.
“Generally, this time of year we’re preparing and trying to do our best bookkeeping,” he says.
Albert expects to add wheat to his operation in 2022, and a feed mill contacted him about growing oats as well. He says 2021 showed an increase in profits.
“With CFAP money, PPP money and buying inputs at $3 corn and selling at $5.50 corn, there is a cash flow excess,” he says.
Albert says he was able to buy some of his 2022 inputs in August and September before prices got quite as high, although he says farmers have a number of options if they’re looking to offset income.
“There is a temptation to buy iron, buy something they can run depreciation on,” he says.
Albert says it might be better to just pay taxes rather than overspend on things to offset costs, so farmers should think about their situation and what upgrades they actually need. Farmers have options with the additional revenue.
“Instead of expanding my operating note, maybe become a little more cash-flowed operation,” he says.
Some farmers are also looking to pay down on debt as longer- term interest rates tick up, Albert says.
He does expect higher input costs to reduce profit margins for farmers in 2022.
“There’s going to be some compression,” Albert says. “2021 was a huge margin year.”
Albert says he is considering buying a semi from a neighbor, but otherwise thinks he is ready for the next tax season. He doesn’t expect to defer any tax liability, rather just pay as he goes.
“I pretty well got myself in the taxable position I want to be in,” he says.
Albert has his cost of production numbers figured for corn and soybeans, and he says focusing on profit margin management is key for his operation.
“The numbers empower me to make a decision,” he says.
Planning pays off
Joe Koenen, ag business specialist for the University of Missouri Extension based in Putnam County, says farmers are thinking about tax implications as the year comes to a close.
“I do think there’s some farmers who are thinking they’ll have to do something,” he says.
Higher input costs would provide some revenue offset, although Koenen says many farmers have been hesitant to buy given the surge in costs.
“They kind of have sticker shock right now,” he says.
Koenen says in addition to purchasing things for business reasons in 2021, farmers can hold off on selling the rest of their crops until 2022. However, he cautions against delivering crops and then having elevators wait to pay until 2022, as there is a small-but-possible chance of the agribusiness not being able to pay down the road.
“I’ve got 42 years in it, and it does happen,” he says.
Koenen, who teaches farm income tax schools each year in early December, says good record keeping is important to help farmers know what they might need to do or what they can expect at tax time, whether they are a cash basis taxpayer or accrual.
“There’s some things you can do, but you have to know where you stand,” he says.
In east central Missouri, with another harvest season in the books, Scott says despite the challenges of the year, he is grateful for another year doing what he loves.
“It’s in your blood,” he says.