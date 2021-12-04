Farmers look ahead to 2022 crop, costs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Farmers experienced an eventful 2021, and as it winds down they are sorting through how to manage higher revenues for next tax season, higher input costs and this year’s weather challenges.

Mark Scott, who farms in Lincoln and St. Charles counties in Missouri outside of the St. Louis metro area, harvested some of the latest planted beans he has had — replanted after corn flooded them out in June and floodwaters finally went down. He planted the corn on May 12, and then the replant soybeans were planted July 22, after the floodwaters went down along Big Creek. Missouri saw many soybeans planted in late July and even early August.

Taking stock

Scott, who serves on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board, says it was a successful year, despite the late planting for the beans.

“Most of the beans I planted after the flood were in the low 50s (bushels per acre),” he says. “I don’t recommend doing this every year. I don’t want to do this again for a long, long time.”

The weather cooperated to make the late beans a success. Had it been an early frost year, he says, those yields might have been cut in half.

“We had the right weather,” Scott says. “... They were able to completely mature before we got a frost. I’m thankful for what I got.”

He says the beans ended up almost looking like normal beans, and decent crop prices helped make it a successful year. However, like all farmers Scott is dealing with higher input costs. Also, he has private levees along the creek that were damaged and will need to be repaired.