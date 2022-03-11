Farmers pursue new equipment and technology

With relatively high row crop prices and government support payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years, dealers say many farmers have been looking to upgrade equipment, both new and used.

Dennis Blair, sales rep for the Ag-Power John Deere dealer in Richmond, Mo., says demand for new equipment has been robust.

“We’ve got more equipment on order this year than we’ve ever had,” he says.

Blair says producers have been looking for a variety of equipment, and he can’t pinpoint any one thing that is most in demand.

“It’s whatever they can get their hands on,” he says.

It has been a challenge keeping equipment on the lot and available, Blair says, but producers can put in orders.

“It’s been tough,” he says. “We’re able to order for ’22. We’ve got stuff on order.”

Blair says a lot of new farm equipment and technology are ordered 6 to 12 months in advance. This was something his company did even before supply chain issues, so there is some experience with planning ahead.

“We’re used to that,” he says. “But it’s still tough to get stuff.”

Even with increased inventory, Blair says demand has stayed ahead.

“We’ve got more stuff than we’ve ever had, but we still can’t keep up,” he says.

However, Blair says the upside is many people are looking to buy equipment.

“That’s the good part of it,” he says.