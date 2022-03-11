Farmers pursue new equipment and technology

With relatively high row crop prices and government support payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years, dealers say many farmers have been looking to upgrade equipment, both new and used.
Dennis Blair, sales rep for the Ag-Power John Deere dealer in Richmond, Mo., says demand for new equipment has been robust.
“We’ve got more equipment on order this year than we’ve ever had,” he says.
Blair says producers have been looking for a variety of equipment, and he can’t pinpoint any one thing that is most in demand.
“It’s whatever they can get their hands on,” he says.
It has been a challenge keeping equipment on the lot and available, Blair says, but producers can put in orders.
“It’s been tough,” he says. “We’re able to order for ’22. We’ve got stuff on order.”
Blair says a lot of new farm equipment and technology are ordered 6 to 12 months in advance. This was something his company did even before supply chain issues, so there is some experience with planning ahead.
“We’re used to that,” he says. “But it’s still tough to get stuff.”
Even with increased inventory, Blair says demand has stayed ahead.
“We’ve got more stuff than we’ve ever had, but we still can’t keep up,” he says.
However, Blair says the upside is many people are looking to buy equipment.
“That’s the good part of it,” he says.
Danny DesCombes, owner of DesCombes Agri-Business in Clinton, says he has seen many producers looking to buy new equipment as well.
“The demand’s there,” he says.
Due to both availability and price, used equipment is a popular option for many farmers, DesCombes says.
“If you can get it for $15 to $20,000 cheaper, that gets your attention,” he says.
The continual push for newer and better equipment and technology has long been part of the agricultural experience, and DesCombes plans to honor that at the upcoming 50th anniversary celebration for his family’s business.
He says for the celebration he is going to have a Vermeer 605A baler, one of the earliest round balers, next to a brand-new state of the art baler.
DesCombes says it shows how far ag equipment technology has progressed.
“The monitor and the computer, that’s really changed things,” he says.
Justin Palmer, salesman for the Ag-Power John Deere dealership in Stanberry, Missouri, says a variety of items are popular with farmers looking to buy right now.
“Right now it seems like combines, planters, tractors,” he says. “Really 8,000 series tractors are pretty hot.”
When buying equipment, Palmer says farmers are focused more on the equipment itself, and the special features and options like what the interior looks like are not as crucial.
“It doesn’t seem like the options are near as important,” he says.
Beyond the world of equipment and machinery, farmers are also looking for new ways to improve with crop technology and weed control. Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri weed scientist, says researchers have been looking at ways to control weeds beyond just herbicide use, including electrocuting weeds and destroying weed seeds.
Electrocuting weeds involves using a “Weed Zapper” to kill weeds, with a copper boom attached to the front of the tractor that electrocutes any plant it contacts, as well as a generator hooked onto the back of the tractor.
“I think right now it’s probably more of a potential,
future-type deal for commercial, big-time agriculture,” Bradley says.
He says it is more of a weed rescue tool than a weed management tool.
“It’s not a full-season management tool,” he says. “You need a height differential (between weeds and crops). I think it’s a cleanup tool. If we get weeds above the soybeans, we’ve already seen yield loss. Too many people want to jump the gun and say this is a weed management tool, and it’s not, it’s a rescue tool.”
Bradley says the tools to destroy weed seed, such as the Seed Terminator, are closer to widespread commercial use.
“It’s probably a little farther along,” he says. “It’s starting to be sold in the U.S.”
He says many dealers are working with different companies to provide the seed harvesting and destroying equipment, which can either be retrofitted to combines or sold on some new combines for sale.
Some weed seed can still escape from the header or other parts of the combine, but the seed destructors seem to help.
“It’s not 100%, it’s not a silver bullet, but they do grind up weed seed,” Bradley says. “It is a substantial reduction in the waterhemp seed going into the soil.”