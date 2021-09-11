Farmers reflect on Sept. 11 experiences 20 years later

Twenty years ago, Sept. 11, 2001, started as a normal day on farms across the state, with some taking to fields to harvest while others made preparations.

In Lafayette County, Neal Bredehoeft was in his combine when he heard the news.

“We were right in the middle of harvesting corn and heard it on the radio,” Bredehoeft says. “I think my first reaction was I couldn’t believe it.”

He remembers his dad was running the grain cart, and Bredehoeft chatted with him on the two-way radio, trying to process what had happened. That night he was “glued to the TV,” following the news after his day of harvesting.

In eastern Missouri, Mark Scott, who farms near Wentzville, was working a side job hauling in propane tanks on Sept. 11.

“I didn’t have a radio,” he says. “I didn’t even know what happened till mid-afternoon.”

Scott, who serves on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board and is a past president, remembers how he heard the news. He was stopped in town to pick up a propane tank when the homeowner told Scott about what has happening.

“Her husband was in New York and she was just about to come apart,” he says.

Her husband ended up being OK, but she was one of many that day with worries and fears.

Scott had not started harvest yet, but he had the idea he needed to go make sure he had enough farm diesel for corn harvest. He had a 500-gallon tank and went to work hauling fuel from a local station.

“I hauled fuel till 2 a.m. just making sure we’d have enough diesel fuel for harvest,” Scott says.