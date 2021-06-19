Father, daughter team up to improve land

For Rachel Hopkins, taking care of the family farm in Crawford County, down in the Ozarks, is part of her heritage. Her family has owned the farm since the mid-1930s, and she runs it with her father, Steve Yocom. They raise cattle and put up hay.
“To me, personally, it is part of my heritage,” Hopkins says. “No one wants to feel like they’re the generation that dropped the ball. You don’t want to give up the previous generations’ blood, sweat and tears.”
Yocum says it is rewarding to play his part in keeping the multi-generational farm going.
“It’s satisfying, knowing that I was able to keep it going,” he says. “In today’s world it is not easy to keep these farms in the family.”
Hopkins, who also works for University of Missouri Extension, says she and her dad have different perspectives, which can help.
“Sometimes we have conflicting points of view, but for the most part, we make a good team,” she says. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
She says she has a lot of new ideas, and it is nice to gauge them against the historical perspective her dad has.
“I like implementing new things,” Hopkins says. “A lot of times Dad will say, ‘what about this, this and this.’ He knows a lot more about the history before I came along. It’s rather interesting sometimes about our conversations — will it work or not?”
Yocom says he takes to some new ideas more than others.
“Some I go along with, some I question,” he says.
He adds that often the ideas are not entirely new, but are things that were practiced years ago, but not to the extent suggested today.
Hopkins says it helps when she can show how new ideas will improve the operation. She says her insight on new ideas and practices and her dad’s knowledge of how things have worked on the farm go well together.
“It makes a really good combination,” Hopkins says. “Ultimately we have the same goal, which is to improve the farm and ultimately pass it on to my daughter.”
Hopkins’ husband, Joe, also helps out on the farm.
Starting in 2012, Hopkins and Yocom started various projects to improve their farm.
“Dad and I started going in and cleaning ground,” she says. “… It’s just been a slow process of taking the land and developing it, cleaning it up.”
They have also been planting native warm season grasses. Yocom says that helps provide a boost for pastures in the hot summer months when the fescue grass isn’t as productive.
He says the Ozarks region has some thinner soils that can dry out quickly.
“I had an old-timer tell me, we’re (always) only a week away from a drought,” Yocom says.
He says the region’s dominant grass is still fescue, which is fairly dormant from July until September or October. He says the native warm season grasses they’ve planted can help fill that gap.
“I think once we get them established, they’ll kind of fill the void when grass is short through the heat of the summer,” Yocom says. “And the native warm season grasses will do reasonably well on your rougher ground.”
He says Ozarks farms often have more waste ground or less productive ground, so making the most of the acres they have is key to the long-term success of the operation.
Hopkins says the work on improving the land will continue, along with strategic management of the herd and fencing projects.
Yocom says getting to work with family on a farm that has been in the family for a long time is special and worth the effort.
“It’s very satisfying,” he says.