Father, daughter team up to improve land

For Rachel Hopkins, taking care of the family farm in Crawford County, down in the Ozarks, is part of her heritage. Her family has owned the farm since the mid-1930s, and she runs it with her father, Steve Yocom. They raise cattle and put up hay.

“To me, personally, it is part of my heritage,” Hopkins says. “No one wants to feel like they’re the generation that dropped the ball. You don’t want to give up the previous generations’ blood, sweat and tears.”

Yocum says it is rewarding to play his part in keeping the multi-generational farm going.

“It’s satisfying, knowing that I was able to keep it going,” he says. “In today’s world it is not easy to keep these farms in the family.”

Hopkins, who also works for University of Missouri Extension, says she and her dad have different perspectives, which can help.

“Sometimes we have conflicting points of view, but for the most part, we make a good team,” she says. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

She says she has a lot of new ideas, and it is nice to gauge them against the historical perspective her dad has.

“I like implementing new things,” Hopkins says. “A lot of times Dad will say, ‘what about this, this and this.’ He knows a lot more about the history before I came along. It’s rather interesting sometimes about our conversations — will it work or not?”

Yocom says he takes to some new ideas more than others.

“Some I go along with, some I question,” he says.