FFA chapter helps support local businesses

CENTRALIA, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic provided challenges for many small-town businesses. In Centralia, FFA students came up with a plan to help out.

When COVID first hit, businesses saw a dramatic reduction in the number of customers coming in. The students wanted to find a way to get more people supporting these hometown businesses as things opened up.

Rachel Haskell, a senior at Centralia and an FFA officer, says their program was called “Needle in a Haystack” and was a response to discussing the needs in the community, located in northeastern Boone County in central Missouri.

“During COVID, a lot of our small businesses took a pretty big hit,” she says. “We started Needle in a Haystack to get more people to those businesses.”

The program involved taking small decorative straw bales stuck with an FFA flag and chamber of commerce flag and putting them somewhere in each business in town. When customers found the bale, they got a stamp that went on their bingo-style card, eventually winning prizes after patronizing several local businesses.

Lauren Lafferty, a junior at Centralia and also an FFA officer, says the chapter’s executive committee discussed the situation and the desire to do something to support the small businesses in town.

“We decided we needed to do something to help,” she says.

Haskell says local businesses were eager to participate.

Lafferty says the response from the community was strong.

“We had a lot of participation,” she says.