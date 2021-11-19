FFA chapter helps support local businesses

CENTRALIA, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic provided challenges for many small-town businesses. In Centralia, FFA students came up with a plan to help out.
When COVID first hit, businesses saw a dramatic reduction in the number of customers coming in. The students wanted to find a way to get more people supporting these hometown businesses as things opened up.
Rachel Haskell, a senior at Centralia and an FFA officer, says their program was called “Needle in a Haystack” and was a response to discussing the needs in the community, located in northeastern Boone County in central Missouri.
“During COVID, a lot of our small businesses took a pretty big hit,” she says. “We started Needle in a Haystack to get more people to those businesses.”
The program involved taking small decorative straw bales stuck with an FFA flag and chamber of commerce flag and putting them somewhere in each business in town. When customers found the bale, they got a stamp that went on their bingo-style card, eventually winning prizes after patronizing several local businesses.
Lauren Lafferty, a junior at Centralia and also an FFA officer, says the chapter’s executive committee discussed the situation and the desire to do something to support the small businesses in town.
“We decided we needed to do something to help,” she says.
Haskell says local businesses were eager to participate.
Lafferty says the response from the community was strong.
“We had a lot of participation,” she says.
In recognition for their efforts, the Centralia FFA was named a top 10 chapter in the nation in the Premier Chapter-Building Communities Division in late October at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Haskell says it was a rewarding moment when the chapter learned they had earned top 10 status in that category, and exciting to get to stand on the stage at the convention.
Beyond the national recognition for their efforts, the chapter was excited to help the community they love and call home. Lafferty says there is a close connection between the Centralia FFA and the town.
“I really enjoy that this is an ag-based community, and it’s a place where business members want students to thrive,” she says.
Many of the students have Supervised Agricultural Experiences that connect them to the local business community or help them think like entrepreneurs. Lafferty raises sheep and goats and works in a local flower shop for her SAE. Haskell raises laying hens and sells eggs, and she is considering buying some cattle.
Haskell says she enjoys the small-town feel of Centralia, and the close connections.
“I like how much of a small town we have here,” she says. “We have a whole town to support us.”
With that in mind, it felt natural for the chapter to try to provide support back to the community and its businesses during challenging times.
“Our community is very good at supporting FFA,” Lafferty says. “We try to help them for helping us.”