First Secretary of Ag pushed for research farms

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series on U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture from the Midwest.

When President Abraham Lincoln established the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1862, the head of the department was known as the Commissioner of Agriculture, and the position was not a member of the president’s Cabinet. That changed in 1889, when the office became a Cabinet-level post.

On Feb. 15, 1889, Norman Jay Colman became the first U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Colman was a Missourian, and the position was part of a long career in agriculture and politics. He was a longtime advocate of research farms, or “ag experiment stations,” and also ran farm newspapers.

“Colman is a very important Missouri historical figure,” says Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Colman served as the Commissioner of Agriculture under President Grover Cleveland from 1885 to early in 1889, when the office was elevated and he became Secretary of Agriculture. He also served as secretary for two days under President Benjamin Harrison until Harrison’s nominee for Secretary of Agriculture took over on March 6, 1889. At the time new presidents were inaugurated in March, instead of January.

When Cleveland was re-elected president four years later — the only person to ever serve two non-consecutive terms as president — Cleveland selected Nebraska newspaper editor and Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton as his Secretary of Agriculture that time around.

According to the Dictionary of Missouri Biography, edited by four historians including Kremer, Colman was focused on moving agriculture forward.