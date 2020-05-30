Back in February, the flood forecasts along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers were grim. Just a year after historic flooding, with levees still being repaired, the possibility of more was daunting.
In February, given the soil moisture, recent rain and snowfall, and river levels, the National Weather Service projected normal rainfall would mean significant flooding.
“Going back to February, we put out our annual spring flood outlook, the first version of it, and that was looking awful,” said Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service based in St. Charles, Missouri. “It doesn’t get much worse than it looked at the time.”
While the St. Louis area has seen a little above normal rainfall, Fuchs said people along the Mississippi River have largely been “very, very fortunate.”
“Over the last 90 days, we are looking at precipitation in the upper end of the Mississippi Valley that is below normal in areas,” he said. “We couldn’t have scripted a precipitation pattern better (for avoiding flooding).”
But while the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers have largely behaved themselves, the Illinois River has unleashed widespread flooding after weeks of heavy rains in Illinois.
“We are forecasting major flooding along the Illinois River,” Fuchs said May 20, and added that by late May the flooding will have already hit. “That’s the result of some excessive rains in the Chicago area.”
The Illinois River watershed, which includes north central and northeast Illinois, as well as part of Indiana and a sliver of Wisconsin, have seen significant precipitation to go with already saturated soils, a recipe for flooding.
David Pearson, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service’s Omaha office said the Missouri River has seen a mix of conditions.
“It’s been an interesting spring,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of dryness in the basin, but downstream of St. Joseph it’s been wetter.”
With the Missouri River’s sprawling basin, Pearson said soil moisture is the first thing to look at when projecting flood risk, and that area has steadily improved.
“The soil moisture is elevated but not as high as came out of winter,” he said.
The dams and reservoirs along the upper Missouri River, ending with the Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, add another layer to the flood picture based on the water levels released.
“They’re still releasing above- normal levels from Gavins Point,” Pearson said. “They’re planning to keep doing that, to my understanding, through much of the year.”
Pearson said the dam’s average release is 18,000 cubic feet/second, and it is currently running at about 33,000 cubic feet/second. Last year saw releases as high as 55,000.
The combination of high releases and saturated soils at the start of spring had the stage set for flooding, but Pearson said lower precipitation on the upper part of the 811 miles of un-dammed river between Gavins Point and St. Louis has helped. He added that portions of Nebraska might be seeing drought conditions.
For people along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, a year of only minor or no flooding would be welcome. Fuchs said the Mississippi River flow rate at St. Louis was at the 90th percentile and above almost nonstop for nearly a year and a half, finally dipping below that mark this spring.
“That’s very atypical for any watershed,” he said.