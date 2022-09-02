Former director of ag continues leadership role

When Harrison County farmer Richard Fordyce finished his time as Missouri director of agriculture in January 2017, he had some options for the next step in his career. He became state director for the Farm Service Agency in Missouri, but then came a call for an even bigger opportunity.

Then-U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue reached out to gauge Fordyce’s interest in being the head of the FSA for the entire country. As he mulled it over, Fordyce recalls one of his first thoughts being what the cost of living was in Washington, D.C. But he ultimately decided it was too good of a chance to pass up.

“I thought, this is going to be kind of a neat opportunity, so I said yes,” he says. “It was a historic time to be running the Farm Service Agency.”

Fordyce was involved in administering a new farm bill, a program to help farmers navigate the trade wars with China and then COVID relief farm programs.

“I hadn’t been there long and Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, and the president signed it, and we went into administering it,” Fordyce says. “That is a monumental task.”

He says that process involved the FSA staff comparing the new law to the old one it replaced, changing regulations to fit the new law, and developing new regulations where the law required them. Fordyce says his team at the FSA also communicated with several farm and commodity organizations to get their take on how the agency would administer the new regulations.

“That work was really, really interesting,” he says. “Being able to administer the Farm Bill was a historic thing.”

Fordyce served as Missouri director of agriculture under a Democrat, Gov. Jay Nixon, and then as FSA administrator under a Republican, President Donald Trump. As the president pursued new trade deals, Fordyce says Trump and Secretary Perdue asked the FSA to develop a program to help farmers deal with the impacts as the trade negotiations unfolded.

“One of the first things China did was retaliatory tariffs against agriculture,” Fordyce says. “They asked us to start up a program that would support (agriculture).”

That program, the Market Facilitation Program, provided money for farmers impacted by the tariffs and lower crop prices, and again Fordyce and the FSA had to work through how to best run the program to do the most good.

Then came the challenges of 2020.

“Obviously none of us saw the pandemic coming,” he says. “The president and secretary said, ‘Put together a program that helps farmers during the pandemic.’”

That program, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, was another large task to administer.

With these two special programs and the Farm Bill, Fordyce says it was an honor to get to play a part in organizing them.

“With the Farm Bill and these ad hoc programs, we put out $93.5 billion dollars into rural America,” he says. “I will always look back on my time as administrator of the FSA as being in an important role in an important time, doing important work.”

Fordyce says the people he worked with made a big difference.

“I did get to work with some really smart people who have a passion for agriculture,” he says.

In addition to the staff in D.C., Fordyce praised all the FSA workers in local county offices.

“Those folks are the best of the best,” he says.

Fordyce says his team at the FSA headquarters included six people who had served as their state’s director, secretary or commissioner of agriculture, and that experience helped them with their work at FSA. He says being Missouri’s director of agriculture helped him prepare for his role leading the FSA.

After his time as administrator of the FSA ended, Fordyce took a job back in Missouri with Osborn Barr Paramore, a public relations and marketing company that has many agricultural clients. He says for his role he monitors ag policy developments, watches trends in the industry, and stays in contact with ag leaders.

“It’s been a good place to work and a good place to learn,” he says.

Of course, he also has the family farming operation in Harrison County. He says they scaled back somewhat when he took the job in Washington, but they still maintain the family business and have two hired hands who can manage the day-to-day tasks.

His wife, Renee, serves on the Missouri Soybean Association board of directors, and their kids, Ethan and Emma, both graduated from the University of Missouri with ag degrees.

Looking back, Fordyce says he enjoyed his time as Missouri’s director of agriculture, serving from 2013-17. He says he learned a lot about agriculture in the state during that time, and enjoyed getting out to meet and learn from people all over the state.

“I loved my time as director of agriculture,” he says. “I tell people that’s been my favorite job.”