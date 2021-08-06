Full version of Missouri State Fair is back

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair is planning a return to the full fair experience, with all the exhibits, performances and entertainment options fair-goers have been enjoying for decades.
“It’s a good feeling for sure,” Mark Wolfe, Missouri State Fair director, says. “… Our staff is excited to be getting back to having a real fair.”
This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-22 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
Last year, organizers held a limited fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, focused on the youth livestock shows that form the backbone of the fair. It was the most unusual state fair in memory. Instead of a bustling midway full of games and rides between the buildings that house the swine and cattle shows, there was a wide open, quiet expanse of pavement.
The livestock shows and exhibits and limited food vendors counted as the 118th Missouri State Fair, but Wolfe and others are excited for the return to normal for the 119th Missouri State Fair this year.
Wolfe is expecting big participation and excitement for the fair this year. He says entries for youth livestock shows were up 12% last year over 2019, and they are up again this year.
This year’s fair also includes celebrations of Missouri’s bicentennial, with exhibits about that milestone.
“We’re excited about that,” Wolfe says. “We think it really adds to our experience.”
The bicentennial exhibits will be featured in the Womans Building, as well as the electric building, the Highway Patrol building and the 4-H exhibit area.
Fair-goers may notice upgrades to the grounds, including additional campground sites and improved electricity, electric upgrades to the Swine Pavilion and a renovated Sheep Pavilion.
“A lot of that got done last year,” Wolfe says.
Wolfe says there are health and safety measure in place for this year’s fair, as COVID cases continue to rise in Missouri. He says it helps that fair organizers were making those kind of plans last year before the limited version of the fair was announced in July.
“Our approach to the fair is the exact same approach we were working to last year,” Wolfe says. “…We’ll do everything we can to keep people safe.”
These measures include enhanced cleaning of high-traffic areas, hand sanitizer stations, and masks and face shields available for anyone who wants one.
Wolfe says people can go to the fair’s website (mostatefair.com) for full daily schedules and to see various discounts on admission. He says they are expecting good crowds at the fair this year.
“We have every reason to be optimistic,” Wolfe says. “If our entry numbers and the excitement we hear from people comes true, we have every reason to expect a great fair.”
The first Missouri State Fair was held in 1901, and it continues to hold true to its founding ideal and agricultural roots, he says.
“This is the biggest showcase of Missouri agriculture,” Wolfe says.
He says it is fitting to celebrate the state’s bicentennial at the fair, where Missourians have been going for over a century of summers, for more than half of the state’s long history. Wolfe says the fair is part of the rural way of life in the state, and it has become a tradition for so many people and families.
“We have many people who keep coming back year after year after year, generations of the same family,” he says.