Full version of Missouri State Fair is back

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair is planning a return to the full fair experience, with all the exhibits, performances and entertainment options fair-goers have been enjoying for decades.

“It’s a good feeling for sure,” Mark Wolfe, Missouri State Fair director, says. “… Our staff is excited to be getting back to having a real fair.”

This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-22 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Last year, organizers held a limited fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, focused on the youth livestock shows that form the backbone of the fair. It was the most unusual state fair in memory. Instead of a bustling midway full of games and rides between the buildings that house the swine and cattle shows, there was a wide open, quiet expanse of pavement.

The livestock shows and exhibits and limited food vendors counted as the 118th Missouri State Fair, but Wolfe and others are excited for the return to normal for the 119th Missouri State Fair this year.

Wolfe is expecting big participation and excitement for the fair this year. He says entries for youth livestock shows were up 12% last year over 2019, and they are up again this year.

This year’s fair also includes celebrations of Missouri’s bicentennial, with exhibits about that milestone.

“We’re excited about that,” Wolfe says. “We think it really adds to our experience.”

The bicentennial exhibits will be featured in the Womans Building, as well as the electric building, the Highway Patrol building and the 4-H exhibit area.