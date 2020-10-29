COLUMBIA, Mo. — Temple Grandin, author on animal behavior and autism, will be one of four keynote speakers during the virtual 2020 Pixels of Production Women in Agriculture conference.
Pixels of Production offers women farmers and ranchers a four-night opportunity to learn practical tips and be inspired, says University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist Marcia Shannon. The online event, presented via Zoom, replaces the annual Pearls of Production face-to-face conference.
The sessions run 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Nov. 5-17. Scholarships are available. The regular fee is $70 for all four evenings. Participants with limited broadband access can contact their local MU Extension center for viewing options.
Visit facebook.com/women andagriculture for details. For more information, contact Shannon at CarlsonM@missouri.edu or 573-882-7859.
Sessions and topics include:
Thursday, Nov. 5
- “Ergonomic Tool Talk”
- “Livestock Identity and Tagging”
- Ashland farmer Caroline Sicht keynote address on “Building Bridges” to help farmers tell their stories.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- “Livestock in the Woods”
- Keynote speaker Micah Jansen, a Zoetis Inc. veterinarian, will speak on “Vaccinology.”
- “Silvopasture”
Thursday, Nov. 12
- “ABCs of USDA”
- Keynote speaker Temple Grandin on “Beginning Women in Agriculture”
- “Grants: Show Me the Money”
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- “Livestock Tools and Equipment”
- Keynote speaker Amberley Snyder, a championship barrel racer who became paralyzed from the waist down
- “Regenerative Agriculture”