Groups see some policy goals met, wait on others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 2021 Missouri legislative session was mixed for ag groups, with some of their priorities coming to fruition and others not making it to the finish line.
Considerations for the Missouri General Assembly this spring included a fuel tax increase, biofuel legislation, eminent domain and pesticide applicator training.
The fuel tax increase was a key issue this session. The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 262 earlier in the session, and then in the final week of the session the Missouri House passed it. This bill would raise the state’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents a year for five years, for a total increase of 12.5 cents. The current fuel tax has been 17 cents a gallon since the 1990s.
The state’s corn and soybean growers associations supported the measure to improve Missouri’s road and bridge infrastructure.
“Growers depend on the roads to get their crops to market,” says Ben Travlos with the Missouri Corn Growers Association.
Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says the state estimates the measure would raise about $300 million for the state road fund and around $100 million for cities and counties.
The measure would also raise annual registration fees on electric vehicles a similar percentage. It also includes a refund option for Missouri residents who do not want to pay the increased tax and have gross vehicle weights under 26,000 pounds. Wasser says South Carolina enacted similar legislation and had about 15% of its residents request a refund. Motorists can keep their receipts and apply for the refund once a year.
He says out-of-state residents would not be eligible for the refund of the tax increase, and a sizable portion of the fuel tax is paid by out-of-state residents.
“About 50% of our fuel tax is paid by out-of-state travelers,” he says.
On May 18, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office announced the political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity had filed paperwork for a petition for referendum, seeking to send the fuel tax increase to a vote of Missourians. To force a vote on the measure, the petition will have to get about 110,000 signatures in 90 days.
In the area of biofuels, the state legislature approved $2 million in the state budget for biofuel infrastructure projects, administered by the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority.
“We know they are very qualified to administer it,” Wasser says.
Retailers can apply for grants to fund building the infrastructure to blend and sell biofuels.
However, the state legislature did not pass broader legislation to support the biodiesel industry with minimum biodiesel requirements in fuel sold. The measure, House Bill 529, would have required diesel sold in Missouri to be 5% biodiesel starting April 1, 2023, rising to 10% on April 1, 2024, and then going up to 20% beginning April 1, 2026. The measure would have been in place from April through October each year, with the requirement rolling back to 5% during the other months.
The House passed the measure, but Wasser says it did not get to a vote in the Senate.
“It didn’t get a vote on the last day of the session because the last day was filibustered,” he says.
The legislature also failed to extend the MASBDA tax credit programs for ag and small businesses, although Wasser says there could be a special session to address that at some point this year.
Legislation was also passed to clarify who does and does not have access to ag facilities for inspections. Wasser says this measure gives livestock producers some clarity and helps promote biosecurity.
Missouri Cattlemen’s Association president Patty Wood says the legislation was years in the making.
“It is a victory for farm and ranch families to see it cross the finish line,” she says. “It is important that rules and regulations are scientifically founded and enforced by experts who understand that science.”
The state legislature also worked to organize pesticide applicator training as required by the Environmental Protection Agency for restricted-use pesticides. Travlos says farmers were able to make sure they will be part of the committee that leads the training program.
“We were able to fight to establish a farmer-led committee to oversee this training,” he says.
Efforts by ag groups to support legislation to restrict when eminent domain can be used were ultimately not successful. The legislation passed in the House, but the Senate did not vote on the measure. Travlos says this is a key issue for landowners.
“We believe that eminent domain should not be used for private gain,” he says. “When you own a farm, nothing is more fundamental than property rights.”
Travlos says the efforts to support eminent domain protections will continue going forward, as well as efforts at other ag-related legislation that did not get done this session.
“We do have some more work to do,” he says.
Wasser says it was nice having people back at the capitol after the disruptions of last year, but overall ag groups were left wanting more.
“All in all, for the ag community specifically, it was a disappointment,” he says. “Some of the policy got caught up in the politics. The legislature was juggling a lot. Certainly for the ag community, the majority of us, it was a bit of a letdown.”