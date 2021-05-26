Groups see some policy goals met, wait on others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 2021 Missouri legislative session was mixed for ag groups, with some of their priorities coming to fruition and others not making it to the finish line.

Considerations for the Missouri General Assembly this spring included a fuel tax increase, biofuel legislation, eminent domain and pesticide applicator training.

The fuel tax increase was a key issue this session. The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 262 earlier in the session, and then in the final week of the session the Missouri House passed it. This bill would raise the state’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents a year for five years, for a total increase of 12.5 cents. The current fuel tax has been 17 cents a gallon since the 1990s.

The state’s corn and soybean growers associations supported the measure to improve Missouri’s road and bridge infrastructure.

“Growers depend on the roads to get their crops to market,” says Ben Travlos with the Missouri Corn Growers Association.

Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says the state estimates the measure would raise about $300 million for the state road fund and around $100 million for cities and counties.

The measure would also raise annual registration fees on electric vehicles a similar percentage. It also includes a refund option for Missouri residents who do not want to pay the increased tax and have gross vehicle weights under 26,000 pounds. Wasser says South Carolina enacted similar legislation and had about 15% of its residents request a refund. Motorists can keep their receipts and apply for the refund once a year.