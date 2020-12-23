Hermann finds new ways to celebrate during pandemic

HERMANN, Mo.— This holiday season, many rural communities have had to find ways to continue beloved holiday traditions while still protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Hermann, a small town in the rolling hills of Gasconade County next to the Missouri River, that included holding the annual Holiday House Tour on the first Saturday in December. Tammy Bruckerhoff, tourism and economic development director for Hermann, says the tour was able to go on, albeit with some adjustments.

“The house tour went great,” she says. “… It was just about a perfect day in Hermann, sunny and 50.”

In normal years, the house tour is a mixture of homes people live in and guest houses. Hermann is a popular tourist destination in Missouri and features a variety of bed and breakfasts and guest houses to accommodate visitors. For 2020, the tour featured only guest houses to avoid bringing visitors into private residences.

Bruckerhoff says tour organizers took other measures to promote a safe holiday tour.

“We were able to give out face coverings and hand sanitizers,” she says. “We also requested everyone visiting practice social distancing.”

One of the house tour locations reflected the agricultural heritage of Hermann — the Ridder Farms guest house outside of town.

“They decorated with a country Christmas and a cowboy Christmas style,” Bruckerhoff says.

The farm house dates to the early 1900s and sits on Dale Ridder’s cattle farm. His family rents it out for visitors to the area looking for a peaceful place to stay.