Inflation impacts trickle from farm families to rural communities

In small towns and on farms across the Midwest, people are making decisions about their farms, their businesses and their households as their dollars buy less than they did last year.

Garrett Hawkins farms in St. Clair County, Missouri, and he serves as president of Missouri Farm Bureau. On a hot day in early July, he was enjoying the county fair, watching his son win for his chickens. But the challenges facing farmers and rural people were on Hawkins’ mind as well.

“For all of us, as we sit around the kitchen table, I think every farm family is having the discussions about how do you handle the costs that continue to escalate?” he says. “Families are making tough decisions right now.”

The impact of inflation has crept into virtually every aspect of agriculture and rural businesses.

“Everything has gone up in price,” Hawkins says. “It affects everyone.”

Rabobank released its North American Agribusiness Review in late June, and it described the challenges facing consumers and the economy.

“Consumer price inflation rose to 8.6% in May, crushing the Fed’s hope that inflation had peaked at 8.5% in March,” the Rabobank report read.

Sam Taylor works as senior analyst for farm inputs for Rabobank. He says that in hearing from farmers in Iowa, the top concerns are availability and cost of land and machinery, as well as much higher fertilizer costs. He says this is uncommon volatility.

“It’s definitely not something we’re accustomed to,” Taylor says. “We’re likely to see further volatility.”

Taylor says when natural gas prices go up and availability issues pop up, it has big impacts for nitrogen production and cost.

For farmers, soaring input costs have made for some tough management decisions, as producers weigh long-term impacts against the bottom line of this year in some cases. Hawkins says he and his family were needing to fertilize some hay fields but facing high fertilizer costs. They ultimately applied the fertilizer, but at a steep cost.

With soaring fuel costs, Hawkins says every trip across a field is a calculation, a higher expense that needs to be justified by the impact of that trip.

“I think about every trip that I take across the field, it’s costing me double what it did last year,” he says.

Farmers and livestock producers are at least able to get good prices for what they sell, for now, but the pinch of higher costs continues to be felt, not just on farms but in rural communities. Food costs have continued to climb, and Hawkins says the American Farm Bureau’s annual holiday calculation of what a Fourth of July meal for 10 would cost shows it is up 17% from a year ago.

Taylor says farmers are still able to generate profits due to high crop prices, although it is not certain that will continue, as costs remain high.

Consumers have been challenged not only by high fuel costs, but by greater difficulty in finding vehicles to buy.

“Diesel is a massive headache at the moment,” Taylor says. “Also the cost and availability to find vehicles.”

He says in rural communities, finding the basics has gotten harder.

“You’re having to go a little bit further to find products and inventory,” he says.

Taylor recalls a story from a farmer about having to go to a state hub to get needed parts.

“A farmer told how familiar he was with the parts department hub for the company within the entire state, because his local supplier didn’t have the parts,” Taylor says.

Inflation’s effects impact all sorts of businesses in rural communities as consumers rethink their buying decisions. Consumers might buy lower-tier cuts of meat or go out to eat less, for example.

“It shifts your decision making,” Taylor says. “… You minimize the times in a week you would have that expensive experience.”

In the meantime, farmers and rural business owners will continue to navigate through the challenges of inflation as best they can.

“Everyone is struggling to figure out what pencils out at the end of the year,” Hawkins says. “But in the end, farmers are eternal optimists and will find innovative ways to make it work.”