As the Western Farm Show prepares for its 61st year, show manager Jami Applegate says attendees enjoy making the familiar trip to Kansas City to see the latest in agriculture.

“People love to come see what is new this year, what can I buy and bring home,” she says.

This year’s show is scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at the American Royal Complex in the West Bottoms, located at 1701 American Royal Ct. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Now in her second year as show manager, Applegate has been working to keep the show new and fresh while preserving the popular elements, updating the website (westernfarmshow.com) and logo. She says the goal of the website overhaul was user friendliness.

“We wanted to modernize it, make it simple, yet clean,” she says.

Applegate says the show staff work to make it a successful event, likening it to planning a wedding.

“There’s a lot of prep work that goes on behind the scenes,” Applegate says.

Some elements of the show remain popular year after year, including the low-stress livestock handling demonstration that continues to draw large crowds.

“They really still want to know, how can we move cattle around using these low-stress techniques?” Applegate says.

As for the new technology on display, she says there are a wide variety of vendors, with drones in particular representing a growing way producers are using technology on their operations. She says there will be five or six drone vendors at the Western Farm Show.

“Farmers are using that kind of technology nowadays,” Applegate says.

The farm show again features an FFA day, with students participating in a food drive while also learning about colleges that have booths at the show and about opportunities in the ag industry. Applegate says recent years have had 3,200 to 3,500 FFA students registered to attend the show, but this year the number is over 4,400.

“They’re coming to the show to see all the great things going on in agriculture,” she says.

The farm show will also host an FFA career development event contest for the first time, and Applegate says it is the first time the show has hosted such a contest.

Most of the show’s attendees come from within 200 miles of Kansas City, but Applegate says they do get visitors from all over the country and Canada. Kansas City sits at the heart of a vast swath of agricultural area, with multiple interstates converging there.

“It’s real accessible from any direction you’d want to come from,” she says.

The farm show has value as a chance for farmers and ranchers to meet vendors in person, and vice versa.

“Being able to talk to people face to face, I think that still holds a lot of value, especially to our market,” Applegate says. “Farmers want to talk face to face and build that relationship.”

Her favorite part of the show is seeing the people who come from all over, from farms and ranches across the Heartland, to see what’s new in agriculture, to shop, to learn, to be entertained.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all of the people,” Applegate says. “It’s also nice to sit back and take in the noise, seeing people coming back in, interacting, enjoying life. I really just enjoy seeing it all come together into a great event.”