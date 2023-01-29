Lamberts balance diversified farm, family and commodity groups

Editor’s Note: This is part of a series celebrating “power couples” in agriculture. This series recognizes partners who contribute to agriculture and rural life.

LACLEDE, Mo. — Matt and Kate Lambert are always looking for ways to improve their farming operation, to find what works best, to improve efficiency. Managing a diversified farm, a full-time job in ag finance, involvement with state commodity boards and a family, time is an important resource.

The Lamberts grow corn and soybeans on their Linn County farm, and also have a cow-calf cattle operation. They have a pumpkin patch and corn maze open in the fall, and they have sheep that their two boys, Mace and Meyer, show.

Matt says they are transitioning to a fully fall calving schedule, as it fits best with managing their crop operation, with calving often taking place in late August and early September, right ahead of fall harvest really getting going. They have also embraced change by using cover crops more.

“Cover crops would probably be one of the biggest changes to the operation,” he says. “It’s helped the soil health. It’s also helped save on herbicide costs.”

Kate says she appreciates that they have a variety of income sources on the farm.

“It’s been good,” she says. “We’re not so reliant on the price of corn, not so reliant on the price of soybeans, not so reliant on the price of cattle.”

In addition to their farm work, Matt and Kate are both involved in the industry through the corn and soybean commodity groups. Matt serves on the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and Missouri Corn Growers Association board of directors, and Kate serves on the Missouri Soybean Association board of directors. In January, Matt was preparing for a trade trip to South America.

Kate says serving on the board helps keep her connected to the key issues farmers are facing.

“It has been an opportunity for me to go back to the ground level and focus on on-farm things, day-to-day things,” she says.

She says she also sees young people getting involved with ag groups, and says she can see how much they learn about the issues affecting growers.

“It really is a widening of perspective,” Kate says.

Matt says serving on the board has helped him learn about key policy issues affecting farmers, including the Farm Bill.

Kate works for FCS Financial as vice president, marketing. She says she enjoys getting to work with farmers and be involved with engagement events for female producers.

“That has been really rewarding and really fun,” Kate says.

To manage it all, Matt and Kate say communication is critical. They plan ahead when one of them has an event or travel related to their work on the commodity boards. Kate says it also helps when they need someone to watch their kids, nearby grandparents are ready to step in.

Kate says it is good for busy farm couples to be understanding with themselves when they have young kids on the farm, adding that it is easier now that their kids are older.

“I’d tell any person 10 years behind us, when your kids are really small, it’s just hard,” Kate says. “The workload is hard, the children are not self sufficient. Everyone is just tired.”

She says they also know when the busy times will be, with planting and harvest on the farm, managing the pumpkin patch on fall weekends, FCS and commodity group meetings in the winter. They often divide the labor, such as Matt heading to the combine and Kate handling the pumpkin patch during busy fall days.

This February will mark 14 years of marriage for the Lamberts, and they say they provide balance and support for each other. Kate helps plan fun trips for the family during slower times of the year to get a break and recharge.

“Kate didn’t grow up on a farm, and has that view of making me take a vacation now and then,” Matt says.