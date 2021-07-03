Lavender farm guests guide operation’s next steps

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — On a warm, humid day in eastern Missouri, visitors milled about the Long Row Lavender farm, sitting in shaded areas, walking out among the colorful rows of lavender, and perusing the gift shop and cafe inside the farm’s barn.

Tracy Smith, who owns the farm with her family, says they first planted lavender in 2009, although they didn’t open the farm to the public until 2016, while they developed their operation.

“We were just learning about the plant, going to farmers markets,” she says.

As customers became more interested in their product and seeing how they grew it, the Smiths built a barn on the farm and started welcoming guests, selling lavender products and other gifts.

Long Row Lavender is located south of Wright City, in Warren County, near the St. Louis metro area. Smith says guests would come out from the city and enjoy the farm, but they would often ask where they could get something to eat.

“We had people who didn’t want to leave the farm, but they were hungry,” she says.

So in 2019 they added on to their barn and opened a cafe with some basic, fresh options.

“That’s transformed the whole business,” Smith says.

Smith says the idea started from a desire to be out working in gardens and fields with her kids.

“We wanted a chance to be outside, we wanted them to be working with us,” she says.

The family initially planted vegetables, but Smith says wildlife would eat them. She says she was doing some reading and learned about growing lavender, which had one key difference.