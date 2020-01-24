As winter deepens, levee repair efforts along Missouri’s major rivers continues after a year of widespread flooding in 2019.
Jeff Bohlken is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program manager for the Omaha District’s levee restoration efforts along the Missouri River. The Omaha district includes the river from its headwaters down to the Highway 159 bridge at Rulo, Neb., near Mound City, Mo., so all of Iowa is also in the district.
“2019 was a historic year of flooding for the Omaha district,” Bohlken says. “…The systems restoration team was set up in response to the flooding back in March.”
He says the Omaha district had a total of 32 levee breaches, and they have closed 21 of those so far. The first priority is getting breaches closed, although Bohlken says overall efforts working on broader levee systems will likely go on into 2021.
There is a system for requesting levee repairs, assessing damage, running an economic study on the cost benefit of the levee, and then fixing the levee.
“The biggest check in that process, is it economically justifiable to fix this system?” Bohlken says.
The top priority levees are those that protect people.
“When we are doing repairs, our No. 1 priority is life safety,” Bohlken says. “We are trying to minimize the risk to life safety.”
The Corps works with a variety of people when making levee repairs, including state agencies like the Iowa Department of Transportation and local landowners.
“We’ve had landowners and local farmers, they’ve actually been out there operating equipment and working on the levees,” Bohlken says.
The Omaha district saw widespread flooding and damage along the I-29 corridor, and the effects lingered, with high water events cropping back up in September.
“2019 was a very historic year for the floods,” Bohlken says. “We also had the high water events. We had multiple historic events, and this was the second highest runoff year, based on the gauge at Sioux City, Iowa.”
He says the Missouri River at Nebraska City was at flood stage for 270 days, 3 months longer than in the Great Flood of 1993.
The long-lasting flooding and high water were also a challenge to getting started on levee repairs, Bohlken says.
“The high water levels that continued in the Missouri River definitely had an impact on our repairs,” he says. “In some places we had to use dredges instead of traditional mechanical scrapers.”
The high water levels also impacted how soon some repairs could get started.
Looking at 2020, Bohlken says the Corps uses information from the National Weather Service and the reservoirs up the river to estimate runoff. He says it is looking like a heavy runoff year.
“There is a lot of precipitation in the basin, so soils are wet,” he says. “They’re forecasting above- normal late winter and springtime precipitation.”
Pat Guinan, state climatologist for the University of Missouri, says even with below-average precipitation toward the end of 2019, soils remain wet.
“Despite below-average precipitation the past couple months, soil moisture levels remain high and these damp conditions will stick around for the rest of winter considering cold season temperatures, short day length, dormant vegetation and minimal evaporation rates,” he says.
The widespread nature of the wet conditions will probably mean the risk of flooding will continue.
“The wet conditions are widespread across much of the north central U.S. and portions of the central Plains and an elevated risk for flooding will likely persist across a large portion of the Missouri and Mississippi River Basins into spring,” Guinan says.