Maintaining health care important for rural residents

Jon Doolittle knows firsthand how important hospitals can be to rural communities.

“I grew up in Albany,” he says. “I was born down the hall here.”

Doolittle is the president of the Mosaic Medical Center in Albany, a critical access hospital in northwest Missouri, and he enjoys his job. The hospital also operates clinics in some of the surrounding smaller towns.

“I’ve got a one-word job description,” he says. “Take care of people who take care of people.”

He also serves as chair of the Missouri Hospital Association board of trustees. Doolittle says rural hospitals and access to health care serve a crucial role in rural communities.

“It is very important for rural communities to have access to good medical care,” he says. “Just quality of life. Nobody would want to live in an area where they didn’t have access to good medical care.”

Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, says providing quality health care locally as much as possible supports local economies.

“Access to health care makes it possible for you to stay in the community and do business in the community,” he says. “These days it seems we always have a reason to make a quick trip to the bigger town. … Before you know it, that becomes the place where you refuel, buy groceries, and get a bite to eat. In doing so, you are investing in that town instead of your own. A doctor visit becomes just one more reason to spend your money elsewhere. When we keep essential services in our community we make it easier to invest in our community.”