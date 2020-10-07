KANSAS CITY — For Laura Evans, Platte County youth development field specialist for University of Missouri Extension, 2020 has been a year of making plans, breaking plans and making plans again.
“In everything we do, we strive to make sure that we are preparing youth for success, not just going through the motions,” Evans says of the restructuring the MU Extension team has done over the past nine months.
Evans says Extension programs at both the state and national levels recognize the substantial challenges youths are facing with mental health, education and employability, and directives from national level 4-H are encouraging all youth educators to think outside-the-box to address the challenges — a mindset she and her co-workers have already had to adopt to provide programming to the youth of Platte County.
“Some of the biggest pieces we have pulled in to make the shift to remote programming and new programs is corporate engagement,” she says. “It has been really positive. Businesses are eager to invest in our youth and create higher education pipelines that prepare kids to enhance life skills they are interested in.
“We are focusing on the whole child, not only what they are interested in, but mental health, physical health and social health, as well.”
Locally, Extension has had to pivot to make sure that youth can participate virtually and in-person. And those shifts have involved instituting completely virtual clubs and expanded project groups to implement the new hybrid programming.
“One of the newest resources we have to offer, both locally and on the state level, is a virtual project program called 4-H Education for Missouri, which is an online portal that members can log into to find project resources full of video content, hands-on activities and general information,” Evans says. “It is just one of the ways Missouri has pivoted to meet the needs of virtual learning.”
Other programs launched statewide include Missouri 4-H Quarantine that provides virtual opportunities like cooking videos, online projects, inspirational videos, learning kits and resources for parents with children who are learning virtually for the first time.
In addition to state resources, Evans says Platte County 4-H is having big conversations around how current programs are eliminating financial, demographic and accessibility barriers.
“Our participation has declined, somewhat,” Evans says of the move to virtual programming during COVID-19, “but with that, we have also had the opportunity to re-strategize our goals to focus on eliminating barriers. We have been able to connect with new families and partners as we have looked for alternative hybrid education resources.”
Expanded opportunity has also meant an expanded need for volunteers. Platte County 4-H has collaborated with programs like MU Serves to connect college students to field work experience in developing virtual youth programming.
“It is truly a win-win situation where college students get the real-life experience and local youth can strengthen their life skills,” Evans says.
One of the virtual projects Platte County 4-H has partnered on for fall 2020 gives children the opportunity to experience the farm from the safety of their classroom.
The Red Barn Farm virtual tour is a collaboration between the farm and Platte County 4-H to provide students a farm experience through a series of online video tours of the barnyard, pumpkin patch, bee hive and garden. Each lesson also provides in-classroom activities and lessons to complete the educational experience.
These innovations and collaborations, quickly brought forward in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, show the adaptability of the 4-H organization at the national, state and county levels, Evans says.