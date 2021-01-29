Missouri 4-Her runner up for national award

In his experience in 4-H, Drachen Koester developed his interest in agriculture and his love of teaching. He says he learned skills, and then also got to share with other 4-H members about agriculture, healthy living and growing their own food.

Koester, 19, started in 4-H by getting involved in a robotics club through University of Missouri Extension. There is a close connection with agriculture, he says, given all the robotic engineering in modern agriculture.

“I learned a lot of communication skills and teamwork skills and engineering strategy,” he says.

He lives in St. Louis, and he joined an agri-science club sponsored by Bayer called “Science Matters.” That club helped Koester learn more about a topic he had been passionate about for a long time.

“I had been interested in agriculture for a while,” he says.

Koester eventually began teaching courses for students to learn more about using less plastic, healthy living and agriculture.

“We taught people the benefits of growing your own food,” he says.

The agriculture classes helped students learn where food comes from and what that process looks like. Teaching these classes fit with Koester’s long-term interests.

“I was always into agriculture. I wanted to be a farmer,” he says.

Koester also signed up for a group to start community gardens in St. Louis. He says between that and teaching the 4-H courses, he began to think about it as a career option.

“Through that, I found my passion for teaching,” he says. “I found my passion for teaching and wanting to connect with my community.”