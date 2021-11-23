Missouri ag contributes to food drive year-round

When Missouri Farmers Care started its “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive in 2017, it was in response to a clear need in the state to combat food insecurity.
Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care, says the organization, made up of a variety of ag groups, farmers and ranchers, was inspired by other fundraising and food drive efforts by people in different parts of the state.
She says the number of Missourians who are food insecure is fairly consistent in rural and urban areas.
“It is pervasive,” McCarty says. “It is statewide. The numbers are now 1 in 7 Missourians (who are food insecure).”
Different ag groups seemed interested in a statewide food drive, as did Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, who took office in 2017.
“It just meant the time was right,” McCarty says.
The first year, the Drive to Feed Kids provided 1.8 million meals through money and food donations. A big part of the effort is the annual State Fair food drive, although McCarty says it is a year-round effort, given that the need is year-round. Statewide ag commodity groups participate, as well as individual producers and 4-H and FFA students.
The effort has continued to grow, and this year the Drive to Feed Kids provided over 2 million meals.
“I’m thrilled that farmers and ranchers are finding more and more ways to get involved every year,” McCarty says.
Last year brought the challenges of COVID, but donors got creative. When meat processing slowdowns made it difficult to get pigs processed, rather than having to destroy hogs, producers in Missouri were able to start “Hogs for Hunger,” donating hogs to help provide people with meals.
“We were able to work with local processors,” McCarty says.
This year, with different processor and market conditions, McCarty says a key contribution was local shops such as Burgers Smokehouse providing pork at discounted rates.
The Hogs for Hunger campaign continues, and McCarty says it reflects the variety in Missouri agriculture, with some local producers donating three hogs, and some large companies bringing in 65. She says the generosity reflects the heart of agriculture.
“Giving is important here,” McCarty says. “Empathy and gratitude are important.”
The need remains large, and McCarty says part of the food drive’s goal is to help shine light on the need.
“You see the face of hunger in schools,” she says. “Our goal has been not only to raise resources, but to raise awareness.”
McCarty says the food drive is “not an end-all, be-all solution” to food insecurity, but it is encouraging to see people making a difference, especially young kids helping out their fellow students. Whether it is 4-H groups collecting food, State Fair patrons dropping in $2 as they enter the fair, or farmers and farm groups coordinating large donations, she says it all adds up.
“People feel their ability to make an impact,” McCarty says.