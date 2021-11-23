Missouri ag contributes to food drive year-round

When Missouri Farmers Care started its “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive in 2017, it was in response to a clear need in the state to combat food insecurity.

Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care, says the organization, made up of a variety of ag groups, farmers and ranchers, was inspired by other fundraising and food drive efforts by people in different parts of the state.

She says the number of Missourians who are food insecure is fairly consistent in rural and urban areas.

“It is pervasive,” McCarty says. “It is statewide. The numbers are now 1 in 7 Missourians (who are food insecure).”

Different ag groups seemed interested in a statewide food drive, as did Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, who took office in 2017.

“It just meant the time was right,” McCarty says.

The first year, the Drive to Feed Kids provided 1.8 million meals through money and food donations. A big part of the effort is the annual State Fair food drive, although McCarty says it is a year-round effort, given that the need is year-round. Statewide ag commodity groups participate, as well as individual producers and 4-H and FFA students.

The effort has continued to grow, and this year the Drive to Feed Kids provided over 2 million meals.

“I’m thrilled that farmers and ranchers are finding more and more ways to get involved every year,” McCarty says.

Last year brought the challenges of COVID, but donors got creative. When meat processing slowdowns made it difficult to get pigs processed, rather than having to destroy hogs, producers in Missouri were able to start “Hogs for Hunger,” donating hogs to help provide people with meals.