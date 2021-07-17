Missouri ag leaders discuss their roles in commodity groups

The state’s main crop and livestock organizations rely on farmer-leaders to advocate for policy with legislators, lead meetings and speak for the group.
We asked theses leaders:
- Tell us where you live and a bit about your farm.
- How did you get involved with this organization?
- What are your main responsibilities as a leader?
Ronnie Russell, Missouri Soybean Association President
I farm in Ray County, raising soybeans, corn and wheat, along with a cow-calf operation. The farm includes the land my father started with in the 1930s, which is a legacy I’m really proud to continue today. My wife, Robin, and I live in Richmond.
My father was one of the first growers in the area to plant soybeans in the 1940s. He loved trying new things, especially on the farm. At harvest, the local elevator wouldn’t take the beans — said they didn’t have a market for them. He ended up driving the entire crop, in one load, more than 80 miles in his step-side truck to find a market.
My involvement with the Missouri Soybean Association began simply — a board member for the association called me up and asked me to serve. I first served as a District 1 director, and have since been elected to serve on the executive board and most recently as president of the association. I also serve as a director on the American Soybean Association board, representing my fellow Missouri soybean growers.
Serving as a leader for the association means keeping focused on our soybean producers and their bottom line, markets for soybeans, and policy, advocacy and legislative action for the benefit of Missouri’s soybean producers. With my role as a director on the American Soybean Association board, I also keep those priorities top of mind at the national level.
What I wish Missouri soybean producers knew is how much the Missouri Soybean Association provides in terms of benefits, from advocacy on biodiesel and environmental issues, and supporting farmers across the state to be even better stewards of their farms and businesses. I encourage everyone to take a closer look at the association’s work and to consider joining the Missouri Soybean Association.
Don Laut Jr., Missouri Pork Association Chairman
I, along with my brothers, Doug and Walt, and son, Don III, have a livestock farm in Fredericktown (Madison County) consisting of a 5,000 sow farrow-to-wean hog operation and 130 commercial beef cows. Jayce Mountain Pork is a loose pen gestation with turnaround, 6x8-foot farrowing crates, producing antibiotic-free wean pigs.
We are second-generation farmers. Our parents, Don & Pat Laut, started the farm 53 years ago. Besides my son, Don III, the farm also has four additional third-generation cousins working full time on the farm, Liz, Andrew, Nikki and Seth.
I was active in the local county pork organization in the 1970s and 1980s. In the late ’80s, many of the local producers got out of the hog industry and there was not enough membership to keep it going. In the 2000s, I was asked to attend Legislative Days in Washington, D.C., and since then have become more involved with the state organization. I feel that most farmers are very good at producing their commodity (corn, beans, hogs, cattle), but we do not deal with a lot of the external issues that we have coming at us. The state and national organizations are very good at dealing with these issues and need the support of the local producers to give a face to issues that come up.
I think that it is important to give your opinion on issues as a board member. At the end of the day, the board will decide what position the organization will take on an issue. At that point, it’s important to have continuity to move forward. I think that the board and its members’ goal must focus on what is best for the pork industry as a whole. This will, over time, be best for all segments of pork production.
Jay Fischer, Missouri Corn Growers Association President
Jay Fischer of Jefferson City, Missouri, previously served as MCGA vice president and secretary/treasurer as well as Missouri Corn Merchandising Council vice chairman and secretary. Fischer also represents corn farmers nationally, currently sitting on the U.S. Grains Council Ethanol Advisory Team, and previously serving on the Council’s Membership and Communications Advisory Team.
“With the challenges facing agriculture, it is now more important than ever for growers to get more involved,” Fischer said in a news release when he was elected in October 2020. “We have a lot of work to do in the coming year. A big crop brings the need for more corn grind. We need more free trade agreements; we need to pass high octane, low carbon legislation; we need to export more ethanol; and we need to reduce regulations. These are all issues affecting farmers in a big way.”
Tom Oelrichs, Missouri Dairy Association Chairman
Tom is a fourth-generation dairy farmer. With his brother, Randy, and nephew, Russ, they milk 100 Holstein cows and farm 1,200 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, grass and alfalfa on their century farm, O-Rich Dairy, in Mora. Tom serves on the board for Midwest Dairy Association, according to the Dairy Farmers of America website.