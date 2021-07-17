Missouri ag leaders discuss their roles in commodity groups

The state’s main crop and livestock organizations rely on farmer-leaders to advocate for policy with legislators, lead meetings and speak for the group.

We asked theses leaders:

Tell us where you live and a bit about your farm.

How did you get involved with this organization?

What are your main responsibilities as a leader?

Ronnie Russell, Missouri Soybean Association President

I farm in Ray County, raising soybeans, corn and wheat, along with a cow-calf operation. The farm includes the land my father started with in the 1930s, which is a legacy I’m really proud to continue today. My wife, Robin, and I live in Richmond.

My father was one of the first growers in the area to plant soybeans in the 1940s. He loved trying new things, especially on the farm. At harvest, the local elevator wouldn’t take the beans — said they didn’t have a market for them. He ended up driving the entire crop, in one load, more than 80 miles in his step-side truck to find a market.

My involvement with the Missouri Soybean Association began simply — a board member for the association called me up and asked me to serve. I first served as a District 1 director, and have since been elected to serve on the executive board and most recently as president of the association. I also serve as a director on the American Soybean Association board, representing my fellow Missouri soybean growers.

Serving as a leader for the association means keeping focused on our soybean producers and their bottom line, markets for soybeans, and policy, advocacy and legislative action for the benefit of Missouri’s soybean producers. With my role as a director on the American Soybean Association board, I also keep those priorities top of mind at the national level.