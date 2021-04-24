Missouri considers ways to increase funding for roads and bridges

Missouri’s state highway system has over 33,000 miles and over 10,000 bridges, making it the seventh largest highway system in the country. Eric Shrader, assistant chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, says that big highway system is an asset for the state and for farmers trying to get to fields and get crops hauled to markets.
“We have a huge system, which is a great benefit to Missouri,” Shrader says. “It helps agriculture do what it does in Missouri. But we’ve got to take care of it.”
He says MoDOT has focused more on maintaining existing roads rather than adding lanes and interchanges due to funding challenges. Missouri’s fuel tax has been 17 cents a gallon since 1996.
“The Missouri gas tax, the main transportation funding, that hasn’t changed since 1996,” Shrader says. “Inflation is quietly eating my lunch, I tell people.”
Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says roads and bridges are a key issue for farmers, and there has been a lot of discussion this legislative session about how to provide additional funding for transportation.
“One of the things that can help us be competitive in a global marketplace is an efficient, robust transportation system,” he says.
Fuel tax and funding
Wasser says Senate Bill 262, sponsored by Sen. Dave Schatz, a Republican from Sullivan, would raise the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon a year over five years, taking the fuel tax up to 29.5 cents a gallon.
It also includes an opt-out where Missouri residents can go online annually and get a refund of the increased amount of fuel tax paid, for vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less.
The Senate passed the measure, but Wasser says as of April 12 the House had not taken action on it yet.
“The House hasn’t been as enthusiastic about raising the gas tax,” he says.
Wasser says 50% of the fuel tax is paid by out-of-state drivers. When South Carolina enacted a similar measure, about 15% of its residents ended up filing to get refunds for the fuel tax increase.
The measure also includes prorated increases of a similar amount for the annual decal fee electric vehicles pay.
“They wanted to try to make sure that everyone is paying their fair share,” Wasser says.
Lawmakers estimate the fuel tax increase would generate $350 million to $400 million for transportation funding.
Wasser says Missouri currently ranks 49th in transportation funding per mile. He says the measure passed in the Senate would not have to go to the voters to approve, but he says that could always change.
He gauges it as about a 50‑50 chance of getting approved, but adds that it helps that Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Schatz, president pro tem of the Senate, support it.
“It always helps when you’ve got the governor and the president of the Senate pushing for it,” Wasser says.
He says the state can allocate more money for roads and bridges, and sometimes does, but the state budget can fluctuate year to year, and it helps with long-term planning and projects to have a dedicated revenue source.
Wasser adds that many farmers support more funding for roads and bridges.
“Their roads are just deteriorating,” he says. “Farmers are willing to spend their money in capital improvements.”
Repairs after flooding
Another key rural road and bridge issue right now is ongoing efforts to repair roads damaged by the historic flooding of 2019. Shrader says part of this process is checking for federal funding.
“We work with several federal agencies,” he says. “If there’s disaster money available, we want to make sure Missouri gets its fair share.”
When floodwaters recede, Shrader says the top priority is to get the roads open to traffic, even if it’s less-than-perfect conditions, to allow for access to the area for levee repairs and building repairs. Then MoDOT inspects the damaged roads to determine what is needed for final repairs.
Shrader says some highway repairs were complete last year, but others had to wait. This was in part due to still-damaged levees and due to heavy equipment for repairing levees on roads that would’ve required more work after.
“We had a while there where there was levee damage,” he says. “We were cautious about making final repairs to those roads before that’s done.”
Shrader says he understands frustrations with how long it takes some road repairs to get done after flooding, but he says the department follows its procedure for a reason, and the first priority is to get the road open, even if the damaged road surface requires a lower speed limit until final repairs are made.
“We do it as quick as we can,” he says.
Maintaining 10,000 bridges
Missouri has about 10,300 bridges in its state highway system, Schrader says.
“We’re a state that’s blessed with water, and that means we have a lot of bridges to look after,” he says.
Each bridge in the highway system is inspected every other year, Shrader says, for safety and to determine need. These inspections are worked into the state’s asset management plan and determine when bridges need repair work or complete overhaul or replacement.
Last year, the governor set aside extra funding specifically for bridges, and Shrader says that meant 250 additional bridges could be replaced, with 162 of them already under contract.
He says the current funding level largely allows MoDOT to “hold steady” on bridges, meaning the number they can repair or replace each year is roughly on par with the number of bridges that fall into poor condition each year.
“In Missouri unfortunately we have 900 bridges in poor condition,” he says.
More funding would help, but for now he says the department focuses on asset management with its roads and bridges.
“Take care of what you have now,” he says. “… The majority of our money goes into what we have now.”
Shrader says having reliable bridges saves a lot of time for farmers.
“Bridges are critical for agriculture,” he says.