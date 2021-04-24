Missouri considers ways to increase funding for roads and bridges

Missouri’s state highway system has over 33,000 miles and over 10,000 bridges, making it the seventh largest highway system in the country. Eric Shrader, assistant chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, says that big highway system is an asset for the state and for farmers trying to get to fields and get crops hauled to markets.

“We have a huge system, which is a great benefit to Missouri,” Shrader says. “It helps agriculture do what it does in Missouri. But we’ve got to take care of it.”

He says MoDOT has focused more on maintaining existing roads rather than adding lanes and interchanges due to funding challenges. Missouri’s fuel tax has been 17 cents a gallon since 1996.

“The Missouri gas tax, the main transportation funding, that hasn’t changed since 1996,” Shrader says. “Inflation is quietly eating my lunch, I tell people.”

Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says roads and bridges are a key issue for farmers, and there has been a lot of discussion this legislative session about how to provide additional funding for transportation.

“One of the things that can help us be competitive in a global marketplace is an efficient, robust transportation system,” he says.

Fuel tax and funding

Wasser says Senate Bill 262, sponsored by Sen. Dave Schatz, a Republican from Sullivan, would raise the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon a year over five years, taking the fuel tax up to 29.5 cents a gallon.