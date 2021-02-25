Missouri Corn CEO advocated for ethanol

After 34 years with the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, including 32 years as executive director and CEO, Gary Marshall is retiring.
He spent those decades focusing on expanding markets, growing renewable fuels and other policy issues.
His retirement is effective March 15. Marshall, 68, says the timing was right.
“My dad was a country minister, and he preached until he was 80, and I didn’t want to go that long,” he says. “It’s time to enjoy life more without all the responsibilities.”
After growing up in the small central Missouri town of Jamestown, in Moniteau County, and attending the University of Missouri ag school, Marshall got a job with Farm Credit Services and then worked for a small grain elevator in Jamestown. He credits that ag background with helping prepare him for his role with Missouri Corn.
“There is no better advocate for agriculture than Gary Marshall,” past Missouri Corn Growers Association president Mike Moreland said in a statement when Marshall announced his retirement.
Gary Wheeler, executive director and CEO of the Missouri Soybean Association, worked with Marshall during Wheeler’s time with Missouri Corn and on mutual efforts to support agriculture.
“Gary led Missouri Corn through a time of tremendous growth and change, and he has truly made a difference for Missouri farmers,” Wheeler says. “It’s been an honor to learn from and work with him, and I’m glad to count him as a partner, and most importantly, as a friend.”
Marshall started with Missouri Corn in the fall of 1986, and then in November 1988 he became the interim executive director, with the interim tag removed a few months later.
“The period when I took over, we had a tremendous glut of corn,” he says. “We had prices that started with a one.”
Corn markets were heavily dependent on exports and livestock feed, with a little bit of support from corn sweeteners coming along.
“We started looking for alternatives,” Marshall says. “What else can we do with corn?”
He says they found the answer to that question in the ethanol industry, working with the state to create policies to support the young industry. The state also created the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, which provided tax credits and other support for value-added industries like ethanol.
Then came the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard and its production thresholds.
“That really spurred an increase in ethanol production,” Marshall says.
Seeing the ethanol industry grow has been one of the highlights of his career.
“The ethanol industry in the U.S. has created more wealth for more farm people than any project in history,” he says. “All of those plants in Missouri, they’ve been tremendously successful, around the country they’ve been tremendously successful.”
Marshall says much of this wealth creation has come through increasing land values.
“It does create a much more stable environment for agriculture across the U.S.,” he says.
Exports were another crucial area for farmers. Marshall advocated for distillers grains and ethanol as exports, and participated in the U.S. Grains Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation’s efforts to grow trade. He says the work of the Grains Council has been “fantastic,” and expanding livestock industry exports was good for corn growers as well.
“We’ve always also supported the livestock industry, here in Missouri and through the U.S. Meat Export Federation,” Marshall says.
Marshall says another priority was environmental resources, and his organization helped fund research on water quality and soil health.
Even with the changes of the industry over more than three decades, some challenges can feel familiar, including last summer when prices were low without much reason for optimism.
“The world has changed,” Marshall says, “although this summer felt like the ’80s again.”
However, a damaging derecho storm in Iowa and surging exports overseas led to an autumn climb in prices.
“It’s been amazing to see the prices come up, especially where we were in August,” he says.
For Marshall, coming from a town of less than 300 people, he says it has been incredible where his career has taken him in his efforts to build markets and grow the industry.
“I’ve been to almost 60 countries, I’ve been to five continents, I’ve been to every state,” he says. “I’ve been all over the world.”
Bradley Schad, who has worked for Missouri Corn since 2008, will take over as CEO and executive director.
“I think he’s going to do a wonderful job,” Marshall says.
For someone who came from a rural background, Marshall says it has been something of a dream job.
“If you can’t be on a farm, working with farmers is the next best thing,” he says.
Marshall says people have made the difference, whether it’s the Missouri Corn staff or the farmers on the board.
“I’ve worked for some wonderful people over the years, lots of farmers I’ve known from 30 years ago, and farmers who just started on the board,” he says.
Along the way he’s met U.S. presidents and other elected officials, seen leaps of progress in the industry and built lasting relationships.
“The places I’ve been, the people I’ve met, it’s just unbelievable,” Marshall says. “It’s been an amazing run. I’ve enjoyed it.”