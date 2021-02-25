Missouri Corn CEO advocated for ethanol

After 34 years with the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, including 32 years as executive director and CEO, Gary Marshall is retiring.

He spent those decades focusing on expanding markets, growing renewable fuels and other policy issues.

His retirement is effective March 15. Marshall, 68, says the timing was right.

“My dad was a country minister, and he preached until he was 80, and I didn’t want to go that long,” he says. “It’s time to enjoy life more without all the responsibilities.”

After growing up in the small central Missouri town of Jamestown, in Moniteau County, and attending the University of Missouri ag school, Marshall got a job with Farm Credit Services and then worked for a small grain elevator in Jamestown. He credits that ag background with helping prepare him for his role with Missouri Corn.

“There is no better advocate for agriculture than Gary Marshall,” past Missouri Corn Growers Association president Mike Moreland said in a statement when Marshall announced his retirement.

Gary Wheeler, executive director and CEO of the Missouri Soybean Association, worked with Marshall during Wheeler’s time with Missouri Corn and on mutual efforts to support agriculture.

“Gary led Missouri Corn through a time of tremendous growth and change, and he has truly made a difference for Missouri farmers,” Wheeler says. “It’s been an honor to learn from and work with him, and I’m glad to count him as a partner, and most importantly, as a friend.”