Missouri director of agriculture encourages sharing stories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn remembers why she first started sharing about her farming operation on social media. Speaking at the Ag Media Summit at the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City, Chinn recalls telling her husband why she was getting on social media.

“I said, ‘I’m doing it because I wanted to help tell our farmers’ and ranchers’ story,’” she says.

At the time, Chinn and her husband, who farm in northeast Missouri near Clarence, were serving on the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers committee.

She remembers conversations with people from different backgrounds through the years — with vegetarians while waiting in airports, with mom bloggers while eating dinner at events in New York City. Chinn says she enjoys being able to share about her family farm and why they do things the way they do, but also she appreciates opportunities to ask questions and listen, to learn where others are coming from and what ideas they have about food.

Chinn says there are challenges to sharing about her farm and her way of life, and she has had to learn through experience and on the fly sometimes.

“It hasn’t always been easy for me to be an advocate for agriculture,” she says.

This included learning about how positive campaigns generate more public support than negative efforts. Chinn recalled an effort to thank Domino’s Pizza years ago for supporting agriculture, when customers made thank you cards and gave them to their local Domino’s locations.