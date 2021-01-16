Missouri family continues to farm land since 1804

HILLSBORO, Mo. — On a chilly January morning, Michael Huskey was at work feeding cattle, continuing the work on the farm that his family has been doing for over 200 years.

The black Angus cattle came bounding up to eat, enjoying the winter morning in the bottom ground along Belews Creek, in Jefferson County. That creek is the main feature of the farm, which includes cattle and some row crops.

“It’s a creek-bottom farm,” Huskey says.

His family has a long history in that creek bottom, located near Hillsboro.

“We settled here in 1804,” Huskey says of his ancestors.

We came from the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) area.”

In 1804, Peter Huskey and his family settled in the area and started farming. It was a journey into a wild and sparsely populated country. Michael Huskey says the family crossed the Mississippi River while it was frozen.

“I can’t imagine them coming from Tennessee in two-wheel ox carts,” he says.

The U.S. had only the year before acquired the massive Louisiana Purchase from France, opening up the possibility of westward expansion. Of course, the land already had inhabitants.

“(The Huskey family) stopped over around Sandy Creek and the Indians chased them off,” Huskey says. “So they came over to Belews Creek.”

Huskey also tells stories of more peaceful interactions, of ancestors plowing up fields while Native Americans watched them work.

They settled on the current family farm in 1804, the same time the Lewis and Clark expedition took off from nearby St. Louis. The Huskey family ran the farm when it was in the District of Louisiana, then the Louisiana Territory, then the Missouri Territory. In 1821, after the family had been there for 17 years, it became the state of Missouri.