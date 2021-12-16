Missouri Farm Bureau returns to in-person meeting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — After conducting last year’s Missouri Farm Bureau annual meeting virtually due to coronavirus concerns, the organization was back in person this year, with members meeting in Osage Beach in early December.

Garrett Hawkins, a farmer from St. Clair County, was elected Missouri Farm Bureau president last year, the 15th person to hold that post. Speaking during the morning session Dec. 6, Hawkins summed up the mood of members.

“We haven’t been here for two years, and we’ve experienced a lot,” he said.

The keynote speaker for the session was Devin Henderson, an author and performer who lives in Kansas City. He spoke to the theme of the meeting “Planted with Purpose,” and the importance of dreaming big.

“Something greater is always possible for you,” he said.

Henderson said this applies to both improving farm and ranch operations, as well as improving rural communities.

“How can you pave the way for future Missourians, and how can you make rural Missouri a great place to live?” he said. “…Sometimes people put limits on the things you can do, and you have to break them. Something greater is always possible, even if you can’t see it right now, and if you can’t see the way.”

Henderson, who also performed some magic tricks on the stage as part of his address, said farmers can start by asking what is possible, and thinking about how they can act with purpose. He said his father was a farmer, and he married a farm girl and has a profound appreciation for what farmers do.