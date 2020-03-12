LIBERAL, Mo. — On a sunny late February day in southwest Missouri, temperatures were slowly warming, and farmers’ thoughts were turning more and more to spring. Fieldwork and planting would be coming soon, although wet conditions currently kept any pre-planting applications and fieldwork on hold.
Joe Meadows, who farms in Barton County, says last year started very wet as well, although crops were still able to produce good yields.
“Last year overall, we had slightly above average yields,” he says.
Meadows and his family are familiar with the challenges and opportunities of farming in the area, as he is a fourth-generation Barton County farmer. His family moved to the area from nearby Oklahoma in the ’40s.
He always knew he wanted to farm.
“I’ve never known anything different,” he says.
Meadows started farming full time in 2000. In his two decades of farming, he has seen good farm economic times and bad, bumper crops and drought years.
“It’s really hard to know what average is,” he says.
Meadows remembers the “ethanol boom” around 2008 and 2009, breakthrough years of profitability, and then the searing drought years in 2011 and 2012.
Of all the challenges of farming, Meadows says weather remains the biggest.
“That was a humbling experience,” he says. “But it was widespread and it led to higher prices for a few years after that.”
Price and profit margins then slumped in recent years. But Meadows tries to stay focused on raising the best crops he can, starting each year looking to make the most of it, boosted by the optimism of spring.
“My outlook didn’t change,” he says. “Farming’s kind of like golf. Every year’s a new round.”
Each year brings its own set of obstacles, Meadows says. The area is known for intense rain events with heavy rainfall totals.
“We’re pretty shallow to clay,” he says. “It takes a little longer to dry out.”
Meadows is now an experienced farmer, but he says he knows older farmers and benefits from hearing their perspective, especially when he was first starting out as a farmer.
“I’ve got a small network of gentlemen that are the generation ahead of me,” he says.
Looking ahead, he sees the uncertainty in global headlines and continues to follow the trade situation with China.
“Every event has an impact,” Meadows says. “So much more information is available at your fingertips.”
Marketing is key for farmers to be profitable, and Meadows uses a variety of strategies, including forward selling, to try to make a profit. The markets can be very up and down, but usually there are opportunities.
“There’s rarely a year when you can’t sell production for a profit,” he says.
Meadows also tries to stick with his plan and have balance in his planting intentions, even if sometimes weather or specific field situations require an adjustment.
“I primarily try to stick to a 50-50 corn-soybean rotation,” he says.
Meadows likes to start planting corn by the 15th of March, as he’s had good success with earlier planted corn. However, the wet winter has kept him behind schedule on fertilizing.
“We’re already behind before we get started,” he says.
But on this day, the sun was shining and there was a breeze to help dry out fields, and Meadows was looking forward to getting the crop year started.
He enjoys the farming way of life, and spending time with his wife, Kari, and two daughters, Kasyn and Lakyn.
“I enjoy the challenges that every year presents,” he says.