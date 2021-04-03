Missouri farmland values rise on crop surge

Supported by higher crop prices and government payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmland values in Missouri have been going up.
John Dyer, a farmer and real estate agent for United Country Real Estate, says the value of good farmland has gone up 5%, or in some cases even 10% in the last year.
“It’s a wild ride right now,” he says.
Dyer says a few factors have led to more money in farmers’ pockets and more demand for farm land.
“No. 1, the increase in commodity prices,” he says, “and second, the government has handed out a lot of money, and farmers got that as well.”
Kurt Hollenburg, another real estate agent for United Country Real Estate, says these factors all came together at once to push farm prices to historic levels.
“With the uptick in subsidies from the government and good commodity prices and most generally good yields, it created the perfect storm,” he says.
Ray Massey, ag economist for the University of Missouri, conducts a farmland values survey of farmers, bankers and appraisers every year. The most recent survey was conducted in September 2020.
“The results showed Missouri farmland values are holding steady or going up just a little bit,” he says.
Good cropland values were up 2% from the 2019 survey, good pasture was up 6% and timber/recreational land was up 11%, which Massey says was likely due to the pandemic and people wanting a place to get away in the country.
The cropland value increase was despite the survey being conducted before much of the autumn and winter surge in crop prices, showing there was some support for land values even before that surge.
“The expectation was we’d see prices softening or going down, but that’s not what we saw,” Massey says.
He says he expects the next MU survey to show greater increases in farm land values, especially for good crop ground.
Jeff Quinn, broker for Missouri Land and Farm, says rate of return is a key consideration for buyers.
“People are buying like crazy right now,” he says. “… My buyers buy rate of return. That’s what their main thing is — what can I make on it.”
Dyer says the majority of the prime farmland is being bought up by farmers as they look to grow their operations.
“The wave of the future is bigger,” he says. “Spread those input costs over more acres.”
Many farmers had already contracted significant amounts of their 2020 crop and did not fully reap the benefits of the surge in prices, but Dyer says many farmers are contracting for their 2021 crop at good prices, so he expects the strong support for land values to last a while, even if unknowns remain.
“The land values reflect with the good times, and right now we have good times for farmers and in the economy,” he says.
Dyer says a lot of the land investor groups are buying is more subpar land, although it has seen an increase in value as well, following the trend for more high-quality ground.
Massey says low interest rates have also helped put farmers in a buying mood for land, and Hollenburg says buyers have taken advantage.
“We’ve got cheap interest rates, almost as cheap as they can be without giving it away,” he says.
Another factor driving the increase in prices is the demand side, where Dyer says few farms are hitting the market.
“Another reason land has come up, the supply is very limited in the state of Missouri,” he says.
Quinn says there haven’t been enough people wanting to sell farms to keep up with buying demand.
“We’re really running out of listings,” he says. “Inventory’s very low.”
A lot of land that does get sold is bought by a neighbor or nearby farmer before it hits the open market. Hollenburg says good ground is selling well regardless of location, and landowners who mention they might sell some ground are quickly inundated with calls.
“If it’s a quality Class 1 farm, it’s going to sell no matter where it is,” he says.
Dyer says this high quality ground is particularly in demand.
“They want the best stuff,” he says. “It takes the same money to plant a good acre as to plant a bad acre.”
People view land as a stable investment, steadily gaining value, Dyer says.
“The last hiccup we’ve had on farmland was in the ’80s,” he says.
Dyer says the ethanol industry has helped support farm land values and fuel this long, steady increase in values.
“The main ingredient of this with land, how it started to appreciate in prices, was ethanol,” Dyer says. “We had another source of corn use.”
Over time, Massey says farm land has increased in value an average of 6% a year, although that hasn’t been the case in recent years as farm profits shrunk.
“Historically, we’ve seen about a 6% capital gain across time,” he says. “For the last five years much less, like 1 or 2%.”
Massey says that historic 6% trend could point to where numbers will be in his next land values survey this fall.
Crop insurance also provides another source of support for land values.
“It’s easier to lock in a higher return through crop insurance with higher grain prices,” Dyer says.
Rapidly rising input costs are a concern and could slow the increase in land values.
“What might curtail some of this for the producer will be how things have gone up astronomically for their inputs,” Hollenburg says. “Some input costs for this fall are up 100%. That’s going to adversely affect cash rents and land values.”
But overall, Dyer says the optimism is leading the way right now.
“I don’t think we’re done seeing higher land values with this optimism right now,” he says.