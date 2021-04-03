Missouri farmland values rise on crop surge

Supported by higher crop prices and government payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmland values in Missouri have been going up.

John Dyer, a farmer and real estate agent for United Country Real Estate, says the value of good farmland has gone up 5%, or in some cases even 10% in the last year.

“It’s a wild ride right now,” he says.

Dyer says a few factors have led to more money in farmers’ pockets and more demand for farm land.

“No. 1, the increase in commodity prices,” he says, “and second, the government has handed out a lot of money, and farmers got that as well.”

Kurt Hollenburg, another real estate agent for United Country Real Estate, says these factors all came together at once to push farm prices to historic levels.

“With the uptick in subsidies from the government and good commodity prices and most generally good yields, it created the perfect storm,” he says.

Ray Massey, ag economist for the University of Missouri, conducts a farmland values survey of farmers, bankers and appraisers every year. The most recent survey was conducted in September 2020.

“The results showed Missouri farmland values are holding steady or going up just a little bit,” he says.

Good cropland values were up 2% from the 2019 survey, good pasture was up 6% and timber/recreational land was up 11%, which Massey says was likely due to the pandemic and people wanting a place to get away in the country.

The cropland value increase was despite the survey being conducted before much of the autumn and winter surge in crop prices, showing there was some support for land values even before that surge.