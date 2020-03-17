Editor’s note: To mark National Ag Day coming up March 24, we rounded up statistics that make Missouri agriculture unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is a state known for its agricultural diversity, and many of the state’s farms have both row crops and livestock.
Certain crops and livestock are raised across the state, but the agricultural experience can vary from the big river bottoms to the hill ground, from the rolling terrain of northern Missouri to the rugged and rocky terrain of the Ozarks to the flat and fertile fields of southeast Missouri.
Bob Garino, Missouri state statistician for USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service, says the state has continued to increase production despite fewer farms.
“If you look back 20 years ago, it’s clear that we are more productive than we’ve ever been in Missouri,” he says. “Today, there is more corn, soybeans and rice acres harvested and beef cattle raised annually throughout Missouri on fewer operations.”
According to the USDA, as of early 2020 Missouri has 95,200 farms operating 27.6 million acres, for an average farm size of 290 acres.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed the average age of a Missouri farmer is 59.4 years.
Missouri is known for its cattle production, in recent years ranking second or third nationally in the number of beef cows. Missouri trails only Texas and sometimes Oklahoma, and many Missouri ag leaders claim the state is “No. 1 in beef cows you’d want to own.”
As of the Jan. 1, 2020, USDA cattle inventory report, Missouri has 2.08 million beef cows, and 4.35 million head of cattle overall, including calves.
Oscar Mensa, who raises cattle in Sullivan County, in a part of north central Missouri known as the Green Hills, says it is a great region for grazing and raising cattle. Mensa moved to Missouri decades ago from a cattle-producing region of Argentina.
“This is the best place in the world to raise a pound of beef,” Mensa says.
As for other livestock, as of the start of 2020 Missouri has 77,000 milk cows, 75,000 meat goats, 12,000 milk goats and 100,000 sheep. The state also has 19 million turkeys and 3.25 million hogs.
Corn and soybeans are familiar crops across the state. Soybeans are Missouri’s No. 1 cash crop, with $2.05 billion worth of production in the state, according to the USDA. Missouri farmers planted 5.1 million acres of soybeans last year, averaging 46 bu./acre.
Missouri also planted 3.2 million acres of corn, with an average yield of 155 bu./acre. Missouri’s corn crop generated $1.81 billion worth of production.
Missouri farmers planted 550,000 acres of wheat, harvesting 390,000 acres, with an average yield of 63 bu./acre.
Hay is another big part of Missouri agriculture. Last year the state had 3.49 million acres used for hay or haylage production, which included 290,000 acres of alfalfa.
The state is also a big cotton and rice producer. Despite only growing the crops in the southeast part of the state, last year Missouri ranked fourth in rice acreage and ninth in cotton acreage. According to the USDA’s annual crop production report, in 2019 Missouri had 380,000 acres of cotton planted, up from 325,000 in 2018 and 305,000 in 2017.
Last year, with some delayed and prevent planting, Missouri farmers planted 187,000 acres of rice, down from 224,000 in 2018 but more than the 169,000 acres of rice in 2017.
David Reinbott is a University of Missouri ag business specialist based in Scott County, in southeast Missouri. He says the region’s climate, availability of irrigation and relatively flat topography make it a good area for growing a variety of crops. Crop technology also helps with the increasing yields.
“It’s varieties, hybrids, in all crops,” he says. “You put in good weather, plus we have the ability to irrigate it.”
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says farming in the state tells a story of progress.
“Missouri agriculture has shown incredible progress in producing some of the safest, most abundant food in the world, while maintaining our traditional values,” she says.