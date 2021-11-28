Missouri FFA chapter named top in nation

Editor’s note: Part of a series on youth under 18 making a difference or growing a business.
PARIS, Mo. — To climb to the top, it took years of building for the Paris FFA Chapter — class after class, activity after activity, with support from the community.
The chapter and its members grew like the Monroe County crops that surround town every year, like the towering transplanted California redwood tree rising above Monroe Street in town.
At the 94th National FFA Convention, held in late October in Indianapolis, the Paris FFA won the Model of Excellence award for the top FFA chapter in the nation. It was a moment members say they will never forget.
Baylee Wade, a junior at Paris, was one of the members at the convention.
“We were all nervous,” she says. “Our hearts were racing. We all just sat there. They said ‘Paris FFA’ and we just went ballistic.”
Chapter advisor Josh Bondy says it took some time to sink in. He says the bus ride from the convention to dinner was a special time, a chance to celebrate not just that night but also all the hours that had led to that point.
“The bus ride was the most memorable part of it,” he says.
Chapter advisor Audrey Nobis says she remembers feeling optimistic that day.
“It was very crazy, very exciting,” she says. “I had a good feeling.”
Maggie Cummins, also a junior at Paris, says the chapter’s focus on meeting needs in the community has been important.
“What stands out is what we do in our community,” she says.
The chapter has had successful programs through the years, including a “Beef Up Reading” campaign to help improve elementary school reading at Paris, with students going into classrooms to read to kids and talk about the fun and importance of reading. The chapter also has the classic FFA activities, fairs, FFA week meals and social events.
Of course, few things seemed normal in the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak disrupted many routines. The chapter went to work thinking of ways to help.
“We always try to find a lot of our best activities that fill a void (in the community),” Bondy says.
The chapter helped put together food boxes and organized food drives. They also had a “Flamingo Farming” program to address the isolation some students might have felt, putting plastic flamingos and signs in other students’ yards. Students and advisors checked in on members who might be struggling with their mental health. Students shared encouragement with one another using social media. The chapter also eventually organized a “Coyotes Hunting Coyotes” events, a nod to the Paris Coyotes mascot, where students would go on coyote hunts together.
Wade says these events helped students feel connected.
“It got the community together and to spend more time with friends,” she says.
In August 2020, once the chapter was named one of 10 finalists for the top chapter award, they went to work preparing their presentation. They practiced presenting in front of the Rotary Club and at a local FCS office.
Cummins was one of the presenters and felt the nerves, but lots of practice helped build calm and confidence.
The students pointed out how calm Nobis was.
“I was confident in them,” she says.
The chapter prepared a slide show with quotes from students about what the different activities had meant to them.
Although Paris earned a rare honor at the convention, what students and advisors say makes their chapter a special experience is probably familiar for many people who have enjoyed a great FFA experience at successful chapters across the nation.
“We’re like a good family,” Nobis says. “I was one of Mr. Bondy’s students. I’m from Paris, and I came back here.”
Wade says she wanted to follow the example Nobis and other past members had set.
“We wanted to be like Ms. Nobis,” Wade says. “Her picture was always up in the halls. We’re doing everything to put in the work and learn the life skills.”
Cummins says she has seen how FFA can help a student grow, thinking about how competing in the FFA Creed speaking event helped develop her skills and speaking confidence.
“For me, I was pretty shy,” she says. “I didn’t like to talk too much. The FFA Creed, it helped me step out of my comfort zone. It’s a good opportunity for everyone.”