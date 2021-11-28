Missouri FFA chapter named top in nation

Editor’s note: Part of a series on youth under 18 making a difference or growing a business.

PARIS, Mo. — To climb to the top, it took years of building for the Paris FFA Chapter — class after class, activity after activity, with support from the community.

The chapter and its members grew like the Monroe County crops that surround town every year, like the towering transplanted California redwood tree rising above Monroe Street in town.

At the 94th National FFA Convention, held in late October in Indianapolis, the Paris FFA won the Model of Excellence award for the top FFA chapter in the nation. It was a moment members say they will never forget.

Baylee Wade, a junior at Paris, was one of the members at the convention.

“We were all nervous,” she says. “Our hearts were racing. We all just sat there. They said ‘Paris FFA’ and we just went ballistic.”

Chapter advisor Josh Bondy says it took some time to sink in. He says the bus ride from the convention to dinner was a special time, a chance to celebrate not just that night but also all the hours that had led to that point.

“The bus ride was the most memorable part of it,” he says.

Chapter advisor Audrey Nobis says she remembers feeling optimistic that day.

“It was very crazy, very exciting,” she says. “I had a good feeling.”

Maggie Cummins, also a junior at Paris, says the chapter’s focus on meeting needs in the community has been important.

“What stands out is what we do in our community,” she says.