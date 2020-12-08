When the National FFA Convention returns each fall, it is a celebration of the organization and what its members can achieve. Rebekah Hammett, advisor for the Ashland FFA, says it was a rewarding payoff, even with a virtual convention this year.
The Ashland FFA was recognized as a national model of excellence top 10 chapter and also won other honors, including a top 10 chapter for building communities, three national proficiency finalists and a national proficiency winner.
“It was pretty exciting,” Hammett says. “We’ve been building up to this.”
Missouri had numerous highlights at the 2020 National FFA Convention, including Paxton Dahmer, a member of the Nevada, Missouri, FFA chapter, earning a spot on the national officer team as central region vice president. Missouri also had the highest number of American FFA degrees of any state, with 505 recipients.
The model of excellence division recognizes the top 10 FFA chapters in the nation, and three of them were Missouri chapters — Ashland, Braymer and Troy. Audrain County FFA earned top 10 status in the strengthening agriculture division. Missouri had 33 chapters receive the highest chapter rating, 3 Star.
Missouri has 25,375 FFA members from 349 chapters.
Located in central Missouri, Ashland is a small but growing town, and Hammett says while there are still several students with ag backgrounds, the chapter is also bringing in students without that experience. She says the leadership skills, the events and the travel opportunities draw students in from a variety of backgrounds.
“A lot of them do not have an ag background, but they’re excited to learn about it,” she says. “It is an organization for everyone.”
Hammett says planning is a key to her chapter’s success, and the students work to develop a program of activities each year.
“What’s really helped us to be successful has been having purpose with our activities,” she says.
Community support is also key for FFA chapters’ success, especially in a COVID year.
“I couldn’t ask for a better community,” Hammett says. “They are very supportive. … Even with COVID this year, we still had a great fundraising year.”
She says the kids make the teaching experience enjoyable.
“We have good kids, and that is why I teach ag,” she says.
Rob Calvin, advisor for the Troy FFA chapter, says it was “bittersweet” for his chapter to achieve top 10 in the nation status but not be able to travel to the convention in person. But he says the students worked hard on their video presentation, and were able to get together to watch the virtual convention.
“We did celebrate as a chapter with a watch party,” he says.
The Troy FFA last year was named a national premier chapter for building communities. Calvin says his east central Missouri community, located at the edge of the St. Louis metro area, has seen changes, but FFA continues to be a vital part of the school and the town.
“As a chapter, we’ve changed a lot over the last 90 years that we’ve been in existence,” he says. “What we continue to do is develop a wide variety of activities that attracts a variety of students.”
Calvin says that each year the new officer team reflects on which activities worked best and which ones could be improved or replaced. He says some activities have not been held or curtailed due to the pandemic, and while school has remained in-person, some students have had to miss time to quarantine. Still, the chapter has continued to do what they can, and Calvin says he is happy to be a part of what the students are doing.
“This is home for me,” he says. “This is where I went to school and was fortunate enough to be the FFA president at this school. Being the FFA advisor here is an opportunity to give back to the chapter that helped make me the person I am.”
Keith Dietzschold, the Missouri FFA executive secretary, says the state’s FFA chapters and members have been able to continue to have success despite the challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus situation.
“Once again Missouri FFA members were able to have many successes as we continue to adjust to the current health situation we face,” he says. “The word resiliency comes to mind and how all Missouri FFA members continue to persevere.”
Dietzschold says the recognition at the National Convention points to what can be possible down the road for members.
“I believe the success of Missouri FFA members can be summed up in a quote from Walt Disney — ‘If you can dream it, you can do it,’” he says.