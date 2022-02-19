Missouri FFA president touts growth in organization

Agriculture is a way of life for Kaitlin Kleiboeker, from her earliest memories.

“I grew up on a small family farm right outside Stotts City,” she says. “I grew up on a diversified crop and livestock farm.”

That farm included corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle and hogs, which gave her a head start on her Supervised Agricultural Experience as a member of the Pierce City FFA. That FFA experience led to being named state FFA president at the state convention last year.

Kleiboeker says she was drawn to the livestock side of agriculture.

“I was definitely more interested and fell more in love with the animal side,” she says.

She owns a small herd of Simmental cattle and raises hogs. Kleiboeker says she found a niche marketing plan raising the hogs for an “all-natural” hog processor, which has pigs raised according to specific standards, including no antibiotics. She says she grew her pig operation from 25 hogs a year to over 100.

While on that journey through production agriculture, Kleiboeker was also on a long progression leading up to being state president.

“I like to believe the process truly starts at the beginning of your FFA career,” she says.

After high school years full of involvement, including serving as chapter president for Pierce City, Kleiboeker formally began the process of applying to be a state officer in the months leading up to last year’s convention.

It involved a written application, a letter of recommendation, interview rounds, presentations given extemporaneously, first at the area level and then at the state level. There were tests of agricultural knowledge, tests of FFA knowledge, and working with other officer candidates on group presentations.