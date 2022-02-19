Missouri FFA president touts growth in organization

Agriculture is a way of life for Kaitlin Kleiboeker, from her earliest memories.
“I grew up on a small family farm right outside Stotts City,” she says. “I grew up on a diversified crop and livestock farm.”
That farm included corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle and hogs, which gave her a head start on her Supervised Agricultural Experience as a member of the Pierce City FFA. That FFA experience led to being named state FFA president at the state convention last year.
Kleiboeker says she was drawn to the livestock side of agriculture.
“I was definitely more interested and fell more in love with the animal side,” she says.
She owns a small herd of Simmental cattle and raises hogs. Kleiboeker says she found a niche marketing plan raising the hogs for an “all-natural” hog processor, which has pigs raised according to specific standards, including no antibiotics. She says she grew her pig operation from 25 hogs a year to over 100.
While on that journey through production agriculture, Kleiboeker was also on a long progression leading up to being state president.
“I like to believe the process truly starts at the beginning of your FFA career,” she says.
After high school years full of involvement, including serving as chapter president for Pierce City, Kleiboeker formally began the process of applying to be a state officer in the months leading up to last year’s convention.
It involved a written application, a letter of recommendation, interview rounds, presentations given extemporaneously, first at the area level and then at the state level. There were tests of agricultural knowledge, tests of FFA knowledge, and working with other officer candidates on group presentations.
“Definitely one of the most stressful and challenging things I’ve gone through,” Kleiboeker says.
She remembers the moment she learned she was going to be on the state officer team.
“That moment was incredible,” Kleiboeker says. “I was chosen with 15 other amazing people.”
Then at the state convention, the new officer team stood on stage to learn about who would be the state president, state vice-president and state secretary.
“I wasn’t really expecting to be top three, let alone the president,” she says.
But then, minutes later, Kleiboeker was announced as the new Missouri FFA president.
“I was very confused at first,” she says. “They had told us, if they call your name you have to step forward and wave. So I did that. It didn’t hit me till I stepped off the stage and people were hugging me and telling me congratulations.”
Even in the activity and thrill of the moment, Kleiboeker knew it was a big milestone.
“I was very humbled and honored by it,” she says.
A lot of her year as president has involved meeting with members across the state, a flurry of workshops, speeches and meetings with chapters.
“Every single member I’ve met has impressed me so thoroughly,” Kleiboker says. “American agriculture can be confident in the future. They’re so passionate and dedicated, and they’re going to create the future wave for agriculture. … For me, the members have made my year.”
As for her future, Kleiboeker is majoring in animal science at the University of Missouri, and she would like to become a large animal veterinarian.
As her time in FFA nears its conclusion, Kleiboeker says she’ll remember how far she came with the organization, from an “extremely shy” kid starting in FFA to a statewide leader who can confidently discuss agriculture with state legislators.
“The biggest thing I’ll remember with my FFA experience is growth,” she says. “To have the confidence and skills to fulfill those passions in agriculture and have careers in agriculture, I continue to grow every single day in FFA.”