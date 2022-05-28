Missouri forage specialist recalls time as WWII Marine

Howell Wheaton was a member of the Second Marine Division, 6th Regiment during World War II, an Extension educator, and a beef producer who lives and farms just outside of Columbia, Missouri.
Growing up in the southern Indiana town of Wheatonville, a town named after his great-grandfather, Thomas Wheaton, he had no way of knowing about the life that would unfold for him.
Born in 1923, the self-described “farm kid” graduated high school at the tender age of 16. Lacking the money to attend college, Wheaton settled into life on the farm until he was called to serve his country.
“I worked with my dad on the farm until the fall of 1942 when I joined the Marine Corps,” Wheaton says, adding that there was no doubt which branch he would serve in when the time came. “My father was also a Marine and served in World War I.”
Wheaton wouldn’t be called to active duty until the winter of 1943, spending 1944 and ’45 overseas.
“I was in the Pacific,” he says. “I was in several campaigns — the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of Tinian, Okinawa — with the Second Marine Division and in the 6th Regiment. I was the company commander’s runner as well as the squad leader in the Little Sixty Mortars. He (the company commander) and I hit it off after his runner was wounded on the beachhead in Saipan.”
The two would remain friends until the passing of Major Menconi a few years ago.
Wheaton pauses to reflect.
“We were boarding ships and getting ready for the invasion (of Nagasaki),” he says, remembering the beginning of the end of the war. “Thank God for Harry Truman, because the casualties on both sides would’ve been in the millions.”
“I never talk about it much, but I was the second Marine ashore to set foot in the atomic bomb crater at Nagasaki,” he says. “It was something else. We messed around in that crater for a couple of weeks, and finally someone said, you really shouldn’t be down there.”
Wheaton shares that, for a U.S. soldier, the best feeling was when Japan surrendered.
“I get upset when I hear people say that we shouldn’t have dropped the bomb because they (the Japanese) would fight until everyone was dead,” he says. “They did that on every island.”
With the last reflection, Wheaton offered, “If a man will just grab the tail of an Angus cow, she’ll pull him out of a lot of things.”
And that is exactly what he did.
After the war, Wheaton returned to Indiana where he earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science in 1953 and a master of science in agronomy in 1954 from Purdue University. In 1965, he also added a PhD in animal science from the University of Kentucky.
“Purdue offered me a position at one of their outlying research centers at that time called Miller Purdue Research Center,” he says. “I spent four great years there and then in 1958, I came back to work with the faculty on campus.”
During this time, Wheaton’s wife, Jeanette, a dietitian, was responsible for the training table meal for the Purdue football team after each practice.
“One of the assistant coaches invited my daughter and I to join the meal so my wife wouldn’t have to fix another meal when she got home,” Wheaton says. “We really got to know some of the legendary people, like Hank Stram, who was one of my wife’s bosses. And so, when we moved to Missouri in 1968, it didn’t take us long to become Kansas City Chiefs fans … with Lenny Dawson on the roster, the great Purdue quarterback that I had sat beside at the training table.”
Wheaton would serve as Missouri’s state forage and grassland specialist until his retirement in 1985. Much of the research he conducted is still cited and frequently used to provide education around tall fescue throughout the fescue belt today.
At 98, Wheaton is a partner on a 100-head registered Angus cow herd alongside his son-in-law, Doug Chambers, and Tim Cobb.
“We have cattle between our three locations. They do the work and I do the paperwork and boss ‘em, but they need my hearing aids more than me most days,” he jokes.
In addition to maintaining the registration paperwork on more than 100 head of cows, no small feat by anyone’s standards, Wheaton also contributes a monthly column to the Missouri Angus Association’s Missouri Angus Trails publication.
“There just aren’t very many people living on their own, let alone poring over EPDs and writing columns at 98,” Wheaton’s daughter Susan Wheaton says with pride. “Daddy is still putting his education to use every day, and the work he did is still so relevant.”