Missouri funds to support biofuel infrastructure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri has launched a new program to increase biofuel distribution and use.

In September, the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program, which will award funds to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies or fleet operations that dispense or store ethanol blends that are E15 or higher, or biodiesel blends that are B6 or higher.

MASBDA approved up to $2 million for the program, split half and half for biodiesel and ethanol projects. The money is for businesses that are constructing new or improving existing infrastructure for handling biofuels in Missouri. MASBDA is accepting applications until Oct. 29, and the projects receiving funds will be notified by Nov. 30.

The maximum amount given to any single entity is 50% of eligible costs of improvements, or $250,000, whichever is less.

Jill Wood, MASBDA executive director, says it is an investment in agriculture.

“An investment in expanding Missouri’s biofuel infrastructure is an investment in Missouri agriculture,” she says. “Biofuel production increases the demand for two of Missouri’s top commodities, corn and soybeans, and also benefits livestock producers in the form of soybean meal and dried distiller grains.”

Commodity groups spoke in support of the program. Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council chairman Kyle Durham, who farms near Norborne, says the biofuel industry is good for both farmers and consumers.