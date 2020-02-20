JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership eliminated 10,495 feral hogs from Missouri in 2019, and will increase efforts in 2020 as multiple agencies work together to eliminate feral hogs from the state.
Partnership members participating in on-the-ground trapping efforts include the U.S. Forest Service, Missouri Department of Conservation, USDA APHIS Wildlife Services and the L-A-D Foundation, according to an MDC news release.
Feral hogs are invasive, destructive pests that roam wild in certain areas of Missouri and other states. They’re aggressive animals known to prey on turkey poults, fawns, freshly seeded fields and fully mature crops, as well as other wildlife, the MDC said. They’re known to carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans, dogs and domestic pigs such as swine brucellosis, pseudorabies and others.
“This unified interagency effort is critical to eliminating feral hogs on and around the Mark Twain National Forest,” said Amy Salveter, the USFS Public Services staff officer on the unified command team. “We look forward to working with our partners to rid the Missouri landscape of this dangerous and destructive pest.”
Increased efforts include a workforce focused on feral hog elimination in key areas, including Mark Twain National Forest lands, beginning in late January. The partnership has established a unified command incident structure to manage the effort.
Jason Jensen, MDC’s private land services chief, represents MDC on the unified command team.
“Winter operations will be a large-scale effort where we will scout thousands of acres of public and private lands to pinpoint locations of feral hog sounders, identify areas that do not have feral hogs so we can place the area lower on the priority list, and trap and dispatch the hogs we find,” Jensen said.
The partnership’s mission is to eliminate feral hogs in Missouri by implementing the Statewide Strategic Plan for Feral Hog Elimination — clearing each watershed inhabited by feral hogs one at a time.
When state and federal agencies receive a report of feral hog sightings or sign on private land, a member of the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership is dispatched to review the evidence and visit with the landowner. Trapping is a process that takes time. It’s a long-term solution to a long-term problem, so it’s important that landowners know what to expect when they embark on the process of eliminating feral hogs on their land.
Jensen said when visiting with a landowner, they’ll be walked through the process, step by step, on what will happen.
“We tell them how we’ll place the bait and game camera, how we ensure the feral hogs are hitting the bait consistently before we set up the trap, how it’s important that they get accustomed the trap before we set a trigger, and how we catch and dispatch them,” he said.
it’s important for landowners and the trapping team to agree on refraining from activities that could impede the trapping process. For example, although it takes some time to bait, set traps and ultimately trap the feral hogs, hunting and shooting at feral hogs that come to a trap will condition them to stay away from traps.
“This is why we ask landowners to take a break from hunting or shooting at hogs, because it conditions those hogs that a trap with corn equals getting shot at and ultimately causes the hogs to be trap shy,” Jensen said.
Jensen stressed that complete success will take time. The strategy is to pinpoint the location of a sounder and remove the entire sounder, keep feral hog numbers from increasing in the heart of the population and stop the spread of feral hogs into new areas. Technicians will strategically remove feral hogs along the perimeter of the known hog population, shrinking it until the hogs are eliminated.
“Knowing the habits of these invasive animals helps us to adapt our strategy to eliminate them at specific times of the year. While we are increasing efforts at this time, we still have staff that are working with landowners to eliminate hogs on their property every day. Increasing efforts when hogs are vulnerable will allow us to strategically remove more hogs from Missouri’s landscape,” Jensen said.