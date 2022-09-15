Missouri program supports biofuel infrastructure

A state program aims to support the biofuel industry in Missouri, providing funding for fuel retailers and distributors who increase their biofuel infrastructure.

The Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program, administered by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, awards money to retailers and distributors, as well as terminal companies and fleet operations. To receive money, these entities have to dispense or store ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

The money can be used to build or install a variety of things, including fuel pumps, storage tanks, or any other infrastructure related to providing ethanol or biodiesel for sale.

MASBDA executive director Jill Wood says the program will support agriculture in the state.

“MASBDA is proud to play a part in expanding the opportunity for increased biofuel in Missouri,” she said. “An investment in biofuel is an investment in Missouri agriculture with the increased demand for soybeans and corn, two of Missouri’s top commodities.”

The MASBDA board of directors approved up to $4 million for the program, with half going to biodiesel projects and half going to ethanol projects.

When the state legislature approved the funding for the project during its session earlier this year, Casey Wasser said it will have a variety of benefits. Wasser is the chief operating officer and senior policy advisor for the Missouri Soybean Association. He says the project helps with energy production while lowering costs for the biofuel industry.

“We couldn’t be at a better time to pass a bill like this,” he said. “It’s truly a domestic energy bill.”

Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council chairman Aaron Porter, who farms at Dexter, said the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program gives options and helps build demand.

“Biodiesel is a Missouri-made, renewable fuel that supports Missouri soybean farmers and provides more options for fuel suppliers and fleets,” he said. “This program is an important step in our efforts to build new demand and access for biodiesel and growth for our economy here in the state.”

From the corn producer prospective, the program also has a number of benefits. Clint Stephens, who farms at Advance, serves as chairman of the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council.

“We appreciate the continued collaboration with elected officials and MASBDA in helping provide drivers with additional options at the pump through these infrastructure opportunities across the state,” he said. “This program is a great example of an effective public-private partnership that increases access to cost-effective, Missouri-made renewable fuel, provides cleaner air, and reduces our dependence on foreign oil. It’s a win all the way around.”

Applications for Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program funds are due Sept. 30, and MASBDA will notify projects receiving funds no later than Oct. 31.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri has an annual ethanol production capacity of about 287 million gallons and an annual biodiesel production capacity of about 216 million gallons.