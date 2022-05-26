Missouri state legislature OKs ag priorities in busy session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In a busy, occasionally contentious legislative session, agricultural groups saw several priorities passed by the Missouri General Assembly as the state sorted through its redistricting responsibilities and the largest budget in the state’s history.

Many of the ag-related issues were passed in an omnibus bill, which is legislation covering a variety of topics combined into a single bill. The bill included ag tax credit measures, including those for the biofuel industry and the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) tax credit programs that support a variety of farming and agribusiness-related programs.

“The omnibus bill was a huge win,” said Casey Wasser, chief operating officer and senior policy advisor for the Missouri Soybean Association.

MASBDA tax credits

The MASBDA program covers tax credits for a variety of ag industries, including small meat processors and “next generation” co-ops, such as biofuel processors. The state legislature allowed the ag tax credit programs to lapse last year, and getting them renewed was a focus for many ag groups this session.

“Continuation of MASBDA tax credits was a top priority,” said Darrick Steen, directory of policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association.

Garrett Hawkins, president of Missouri Farm Bureau, said the MASBDA programs do a lot for rural Missouri and consumers in the state.

“I really see these programs as important to rural revitalization and also supply chain resilience,” he said.

Steen said the new-generation co-op program has had a big impact already, helping the biofuel industry grow and keeping projects in the state.

“That particular program is really what fueled and allowed the biofuel industry to grow in Missouri,” he said. “… I think that program has proved itself year after year.”

Wasser said the tax credits have helped small businesses and rural co-ops grow.

“The MASBDA program is probably the most successful government program I’ve been a part of,” Wasser said. “MASBDA is just a true success story.”

He adds that the legislature passed the MASBDA tax credit programs with a two-thirds majority, enabling them to be in force again as soon as the governor signs them into law.

Eminent domain reform

The state legislature also passed eminent domain reform, a goal of ag groups in recent years. The legislation would require companies to use 150% of fair market value for the starting point of negotiations in instances of eminent domain. It also requires proportionality for projects, meaning for utility projects that use eminent domain in Missouri, the percent of the line in Missouri has to be the percent of the utility use that stays in Missouri, or higher.

Hawkins said the measure makes sure Missourians see the benefit when eminent domain is used, and gives a more level playing field in negotiations when eminent domain is granted.

“Eminent domain should not be used for private gain,” he said. “Missourians should feel a gain. That is a fundamental issue that hits to the heart of the farmers and ranchers across the state. … It protects private property rights.”

Hawkins said there is some balance to the issue.

“Here in Missouri, we can balance energy security with property rights,” he said.

Steen said the language is somewhat different from efforts in recent years, but the final result “provides some strong protections,” he said.

Supporting biofuel

Wasser said it was a good time to pass the biofuel tax credits, with high costs for biofuel processors and high fuel prices for consumers.

“We couldn’t be at a better time to pass a bill like this,” he said. “It’s truly a domestic energy bill.”

The bill provides a two-cent-per-gallon tax credit for biodiesel producers, Wasser said.

“That’s going to alleviate some of the feedstock costs and drive down the price,” he said.

It also provides a credit for people who blend up to 10% biodiesel, and a higher credit when they blend higher percentages of biofuels.

Steen said Missouri Corn and Missouri Soybean worked together on the biofuel tax credits and biofuel infrastructure funding, which he said included money for both ethanol and biodiesel.

Agritourism, broadband and State Fair funding

Hawkins said his organization has long seen the value of agritourism and supported a measure passed by the legislature to start a cost-share program to help pay for signs on highways to notify motorists of agritourism ventures.

“It’ll help Missourians know where these great opportunities are,” he said.

The state also allocated $250 million for broadband internet “hard infrastructure,” to help improve access across the state.

“It’s a historic investment that will be moving the needle on broadband access across the state,” Hawkins said.

Also, Hawkins said Farm Bureau supported a move by the legislature to allow the Missouri State Fair to purchase 200 acres to expand the fairgrounds. He said it is a forward-looking move, should the fair need more space in the future, and it could allow for more events to be held at the fairgrounds outside of the actual State Fair dates.

“This is really the last opportunity to expand the state fairgrounds before it’s landlocked,” Hawkins said.

An unusual session

It was a session with a lot of mitigating circumstances, including the debate over new Congressional districts, required after each Census, which went on until near the end of the session. Also, the state legislature approved the largest budget in the state’s history, boosted by strong state tax receipts and billions of dollars in federal funding from the latest COVID relief legislation.

“It was surprisingly productive toward the end,” Wasser said. “There were a lot of ups and downs.”

Hawkins said Farm Bureau provided input for the redistricting process, reiterating rural residents’ desire to be in rural districts.

“They want to be in a district that reflects their values and interests, especially the rural interests,” he said.

Overall, Hawkins said it was a success for the industry.

“This really was a banner session for rural Missouri and for agriculture,” he said.

He said ag groups worked together to achieve legislative goals.

Steen said the redistricting process created “some additional complexity” for the session, which wrapped up Friday, May 13. But he said the end of the session in particular was productive. He said that despite the relatively low number of bills passed by the legislature this session, the ag industry was still able to get its top priorities passed.

“For us to get what we needed with that environment was fairly remarkable,” Steen said, “but it shows agriculture still carries a lot of influence in the capitol.”

