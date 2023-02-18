Growing up on a farm and going to school at Brunswick, Hannah Rice knew for a long time she would be involved in FFA. The chapter had a big presence in the community and in student life at her school.

“FFA was just always what I saw and knew to be the most active organization in high school,” she says.

Her family background also played a role. Her parents, Tim and Diane, grow row crops and pecans, fitting given that Brunswick is the pecan capital of Missouri. Also, Diane was a Missouri FFA state officer in 1987-88, and Hannah says that inspired her to seek state office as well.

From the start, Rice was intrigued by the chances to lead and develop her skills, serving as chapter secretary and vice president. She has also had success in public speaking contests and on her chapter’s agronomy contest team.

“I was really excited about the leadership opportunities,” she says.

Meeting state officers early in her time in FFA also drew her to seeking state leadership.

“I was inspired by the interactions I had with state officers really early on,” Rice says.

Rice, a senior at Brunswick, is unique among the state officer team in that she is the only one still in high school, with the other 15 members are enrolled in college. She says while most state officers are usually freshmen in college, there are usually one or two each year still in high school. She pursued state office when she did to keep her college options open, knowing that it would not be possible to attend college out of state and be a state officer.

“I wanted to keep my options open as far as the possibility of going to college out of state,” Rice says. “As it turned out, I ended up (choosing to attend) Mizzou anyway.”

The process of seeking state office was a long one, with an application, written essay, letters of recommendation, as well as the requirement to attain the state FFA degree. There are interviews at the area level, and then finalists advance to interview at the state level. These interviews include writing on a prompted subject and a test about Missouri FFA and Missouri agriculture.

The second day of that process, a Saturday, was also the day of Rice’s prom.

“My ag teacher had to help me get ready,” Rice says. “She helped do my hair and makeup, and we had to race back to Brunswick.”

She remembers the emotions of all that work paying off, the moment she found out she was a state officer, just like her mom 35 years earlier.

“I saw my name there, and it was just a wave of relief and joy,” she says. “But I was like, now it’s real.”

Rice knew it would be a big time commitment being a state officer. A big part of the responsibilities include meeting with lots of FFA members across the state, perhaps inspiring a future state officer just like Rice was years earlier. She says “It’s been a lot,” balancing a senior year of high school with officer duties and travel. But she says keeping an updated planner and communicating ahead of time with teachers have helped make it work.

“All my teachers know me really well, and they’ve been so great to work with,” she says.

Rice is enjoying her last year of high school and her time as the state 1st vice president. This fall, she plans to attend the University of Missouri, majoring in biochemistry with the plan of pursuing a career in agri-science or even as a rural physician. She will also play in MU’s “Marching Mizzou” marching band.

Along the way, Rice has enjoyed meeting so many FFA members, especially at FFA camp in the summer, and developing her leadership and communication skills. Earlier this month she traveled with other state officers to Jefferson City to meet with legislators and other ag group leaders, talking about their FFA experience. For Rice, it has been a memorable one as a state officer.