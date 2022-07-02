Missouri wine producer enjoys building on family history

HERMANN, Mo. — For winemakers, the production cycle requires them to think long term. On a hot day in Gasconade County, Parker Puchta checked on some recently planted grape vines on his farm.

“It’ll take four to five years for us to get our first harvest off of that,” he says.

Puchta operates his family’s Adam Puchta Winery on the farm, outside of Hermann, and he is the seventh generation to farm the land. Adam is Parker Puchta’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather, and he started the winery there in 1855. As the family story goes, the rolling, scenic terrain of the area reminded Adam and his family of Germany and the Rhineland region.

Today, Hermann is known as Missouri’s Rhineland, owing to its German heritage and winemaking prowess. Missouri has a rich winemaking history, which was derailed by Prohibition but then gradually built back.

Missouri’s Wine and Grape Board seeks to promote the wine industry in the state. Jim Anderson, executive director of the board, says veterans returning from war in Europe helped spur the resurgence of the state’s wine production.

“It kind of started after World War II,” he says. “A lot of folks came back from Europe, Germany and France, (where they) saw grape-growing regions.”

Anderson says the rebirth really took off in the 1960s, and the 1980s began seeing American Viticultural Area designations in the state. Missouri is home to multiple American Viticultural Areas. Hermann is designated as one, as is nearby Augusta, which was the first AVA in the U.S. The majority of southern Missouri is included in the Ozark Mountain AVA, and the central part of that region is categorized as the Ozark Highlands AVA. Part of northwest Missouri is included in the multi-state Loess Hills District AVA.

Anderson says the AVA distinctions had been going on in Europe for a long time before they got started in the U.S., and they’ve helped fuel the rise in the American wine industry. He started his current job 25 years ago, and has witnessed the growth in numbers.

“It’s exciting to see the growth in the U.S.,” he says. “I’ve been around to see that.”

Hermann tourism and economic development director Tammy Bruckerhoff says winemaking is a huge part of her community’s heritage, and the main draw for tourists.

“Obviously the wine industry is the heart and soul of the Hermann tourism industry, and that’s been happening for 175 years,” she says.

Anderson says Missouri was a large wine-producing state before Prohibition.

“Our roots really do run deep,” he says.

Puchta’s winery was shut down by Prohibition in the 1920s, and the family farmed it as a conventional Missouri farm. But Puchta says his dad and grandfather wanted to return to the winery heritage, planting Norton grapes, Missouri’s state grape, and they reopened the winery in 1990.

Puchta has been gradually increasing the acreage of grapes on the farm, studying which types will work best for Missouri’s climate, which features cold winters but often no snow cover, and hot, humid summers. Part of it is knowing the characteristics of different fields. In one low-lying field, he recently planted a Minnesota hybrid grape.

“It’s very low in elevation,” Puchta says. “The frost is going to be a big factor. We needed something that’s really cold hardy.”

Anderson, with the wine and grape board, says Missouri has its challenges for grape growing.

“It’s challenging in the Midwest to grow fruit,” he says. “There’s humidity, disease, cold winters.”

But growers have learned ways to combat the weather challenges and found grapes that thrive.

Viticulture is like other types of agriculture, with farmers controlling what they can but still reliant on weather factors.

“We’ve got really good growth from last year,” Puchta says.

He says in addition to weather, animals are one of the top challenges, along with finding labor to work in the vineyards.

Puchta continues to work to add acreage to minimize the impact of losses to animals. Netting also provides some options to guard against animal losses. Scaling up production helps with economics of scale and also sizes the operation to fit modern equipment.

Frost damage is a common threat, and spring weather can vary widely.

“We had so much rain this spring, it was hard to get anything done,” Puchta says.

Still, he appreciates that he gets to work in this industry for a living. He grew up on the farm, and he worked at a winery in Hermann as he learned about the business. He enjoys the challenge, the lifelong learning and pursuit of excellent winemaking, working with longtime employees and even having multigenerational employees in some cases. Puchta likes seeing the product come together and seeing customers enjoying the payoff for the work and planning.

“I like watching everything from growing the grapes to working in the cellar,” he says, “and turning the wine into something great and sharing it with our customers.”

Puchta, who recently got married on his farm, also likes those moments working with the grapes up higher on the hill, enjoying the spectacular views across the valley toward the hills that form the horizon, those views that drew his ancestors in. He says he is honored to continue the family business and keep working the land.

“We’re a very family-oriented business,” Puchta says.

