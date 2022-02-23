MU Extension sets Annie’s Project spring schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Women in agriculture can improve their risk management skills and network with peers during Annie’s Project courses scheduled for 2022.
“The courses focus on how to manage five types of farm risk — production, market, financial, legal and human resources,” MU Extension agricultural business specialist Karisha Devlin said in a news release.
Two course formats will be available this spring: online and hybrid. Online courses meet weekly for 2.5-hour interactive sessions and include self-paced activities and videos. The hybrid course option combines virtual and in-person learning.
The Annie’s Project hybrid course begins March 1 and is designed for women with day-to-day farm management roles. Weekly online classes are 6-8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. In-person classes are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in St. Joseph, Ste. Genevieve and Marshall. Choose your preferred in-person class site when you sign up at muext.us/ABPevents.
For information, contact Tracie Moore at mooretra@missouri.edu.
The online course, March 7 through April 11, brings together women who are involved with or interested in crop and livestock production. Classes are 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Register by March 4 at muext.us/AnniesOnlineSpring22. Cost is $50.
The Annie’s Project for Nonfarming Landowners online course is tailored to women who own land but don’t have a day-to-day role in production agriculture. Participants meet 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom from April 7 to May 12. Register by April 1 at muext.us/AnniesLandSpring22. Registration is $50.
For information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.